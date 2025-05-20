February 20, 1981 — May 12, 2025

Overland Park

Justin Roy Wilson, 44 years old of Overland Park, Ks, passed away May 12,2025. He was preceded in death by his father Gary Lee Wilson, Brother Geoffery Kent Wilson, Niece Kylah Noelle Christian, his grandparents Howard and Ruth Wilson and Walter and Marilyn Alberg, uncles James Wilson and Richard Benton.

Survivors include his mother Stephanie Wilson, Overland Park, Ks., sister Sarah Wilson, Overland Park, Ks., niece Audreana Wilson, Overland Park, Ks., partner and best friend, Amber Surwilo and her son Ayrton Surwilo, Overland Park, Ks., and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

Justin was born and raised in Lawrence, Ks, and later moved to Columbia, Mo where he graduated from Hickman High School in 1999. He graduated from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Fl, with an Associate of Science Degree in the Recording Arts Degree Program.

Justin was an audio engineer, producer, sound engineer, jazz/house music creator, musician, pianist, director, graphic artist, entrepreneur, and studio owner of Sound 81.

Justin discovered his love for music at the early age of four years old. Playing the piano was the heart of who he was, and the love continued throughout his lifetime.

Becoming a studio owner of Sound 81, was a dream of his that quickly took him to the height of his career. His passion, dedication and ear for music allowed him to work with many musicians creating their albums here in the Kansas City area. He was a member of The Recording Academy for the Grammy Awards and was invited to the Grammy Awards from 2019-2023. He won a Grammy Award in the productions category and was awarded the Brit Award in England.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Band of Angels or The Kansas City Music Foundation.

Visitation

Saturday, June 7, 2025

10:00 – 11:00 am (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Celebration of Life

Saturday, June 7, 2025

11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Private Family Graveside Service

Saturday, June 7, 2025

Eudora Cemetery

2223 N 1420 Rd, Eudora, KS 66025

