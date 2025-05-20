Kent Douglas Kirby, 65, passed away on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Overland Park, KS. Kent was born in Kansas City, MO to Dorsey and Lavonna Kirby on February 21, 1960.

He graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School (1978) and received his B.S. in Math/Computer Science from Southern Nazarene University (1982) and his M.B.A from Rockhurst University- Kansas City, Missouri (1990). Kent was most recently employed at The Federal Reserve of Kansas City for the past 7 years.

Kent was a devoted husband, father and grandfather to his family. He was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ attending Lenexa Central Church of the Nazarene all his life. Kent enjoyed fishing, playing golf, teaching Sunday school, barbecuing, and hanging out with and playing board games with his family. He was a quiet and content man who loved the Lord and was richly blessed by his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his son, Kyle Michel Kirby and his father, Dorsey Kirby.

Kent is survived by Lavonna Kirby (mother), Debbie Kirby (wife), Hannah (daughter) & Tyler Underdown (son-in-law) and grandsons, Austin & Camden, Rachel (daughter) and Mike Walczuk (son-in-law), Linda (sister) & Roger Alexander (brother-in-law) and a loving extended family.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 24,2025 at Central Church of the Nazarene in Lenexa, KS.

If you would like to make a donation in Kent’s honor to Central Church of the Nazarene Compassionate Ministries or Head for the Cure, please contact Debbie Kirby.

