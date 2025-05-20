Marybelle Farnsworth

March 28, 1923 — May 13, 2025

In loving memory of Marybelle E. Farnsworth, who died May 13, 2025, at The Healthcare Resort of Leawood, Kansas. She was an energetic 102 years old. She is a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, forever in our hearts.

Marybelle was born in Denton, MO on March 28, 1923, the daughter of Harold K. and Flora M. Evans. She spent early years on her grandparent’s farm in Denton, then moved to Chilhowee, MO for school and to work at the family restaurant. She was valedictorian of her high school graduation class. She received an associates degree and teaching certificate from Central Missouri State Teachers College (CMSU), Warrensburg, MO. She taught at Chilhowee elementary school. She soon met John Michael Farnsworth, of Warrensburg, who asked her out for a date, then stood her up. Luckily, he asked her out again. They were married on May 4, 1944, in Dyersburg, TN, where John had started his flight school training with the Army Air Corps. During WWII Marybelle worked at the Pratt and Whitney Fairfax defense plant. WWII was a lonely time for a newlywed couple in love, who only wanted to be together and raise a family. At the end of the war, John came home and they settled in a new suburb called Overland Park, KS. They became long-time members of the community and joined Asbury Methodist Church, Prairie Village, KS.

Marybelle dedicated her life to her husband and children. As a home-maker she excelled. She was a careful spender and shopper and made beautiful clothes for her daughter. She led boy and girl scout troops and was chauffer to many sports practices, games and school drama activities. Marybelle was an exceptional cook. She made great family dinners and deserts. Many dishes have been passed down to family and friends, but cookie and pie recipes are favorites.

Marybelle taught her kids to work hard and be successful, just by setting an example. She was a Tupperware queen, hosting parties everywhere. She kept her home spotless, laundry was always done and put away, and a child was assigned to help with dishes after every dinner. Always a fun argument when one forgot. She babysat neighbors’ kids and ironed clothes for extra money, sending a few extra dollars every week to her kids away at college.

John and Mary started a vacation home at the Lake of the Ozarks in 1960. Today “Rocky Oaks” has been a vacation haven for four generations of family members and friends. It is a kid’s dream. Swimming, skiing, boat rides, fishing and birthday parties are experiences all remember. Marybelle mixed concrete for her husband to lay rock walls, scrubbed the walk-out basement floor, so it was clean for the next visit, kept kids out of the way of ongoing building projects, and of course did most of the cooking. When John retired son Michael bought them a fifth-wheel RV and they traveled the country. Trip to Yellowstone with children and their young families was especially fun.

Marybelle loved to babysit her grandchildren and hear the latest news about family members. She enjoyed visiting with many friends and neighbors. She was kind and humble, never saying an unkind word. Marybelle loved the Chiefs and Royals, and especially KU Basketball. She was a big sports fan. Over the years she made beautiful Christmas ornaments for friends and family. There are hundreds. She enjoyed reading mystery and romance novels. She lived in her home until age 97, then moved to the Healthcare Resort of Leawood Kansas, making many wonderful friends. She loved to play games, was a champ at dominos, and voted Valentine’s Day Queen. She was always “sharp as a tack” up until the very end.

John died in 2014, they were married for 70 years. Marybelle’s sister and brother have also passed. Her beloved daughter-in-law Jan passed away from a serious illness last year. Her precious granddaughter Michelle, daughter of Gary and Bonnie, sadly died last year too. Many dear friends and relatives are gone. For her family, she is the last of her generation. What a joyous reunion in heaven there will be. She is survived by her children:

Michael A. Farnsworth of Reno, NV.

Gary L. Farnsworth and wife Bonnie, of Olathe, KS.

Ronald J. Farnsworth and wife Teresa, of Vassar, KS

Marilyn A. Kelly and husband Jim, of Leawood, KS

Steven D. Farnsworth and wife Carol, of Bonner Springs, KS

Marybelle is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service visitation is at 9:00 – 10:00 am, Monday, May 19th, 2025 at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS, 66203.

Gravesite service is at 10:30 am, Monday, May 19th, 2025 at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens, 23215 W 75th St., Shawnee, KS, 66227.

Luncheon is after gravesite service at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Rd., Leawood, KS, 66206, the Father Burak Room.

The family suggests contributions be made to:

Brighton Hospice, 10601 Mission Rd., Suite 220, Leawood, KS 66206, and/or

Happy Hearts Working, 15091 158th St., Bonner Springs, KS 66012

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.