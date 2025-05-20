December 23, 1957 — May 11, 2025

Merriam

Matthew Roy Thomas, 67, of Shawnee, KS passed away peacefully on May 11, 2025 at Advent Health Hospital.

Roy was born on December 23, 1957, in Kansas City, Kansas. He was employed at a local lumber and roofing yard, ABC Roofing in Kansas City until his stroke in 2020.

A true outdoorsman, Roy cherished every moment spent in nature. Whether fishing, camping, hiking, or simply enjoying the serene beauty of the world around him, he embraced each experience with enthusiasm and gratitude. Above all, he treasured the time he spent with his beloved grandson, Jaxon.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Ray H and Frances Liestman Thomas, his twin brother, David Ray, and his brother, Forrest.

He leaves a legacy of love and kindness to those he cherished most. He is survived by his loving son, Matthew Brandon Thomas, his daughter-in-law, Resa, and his treasured grandson, Jaxon. He is also survived by his loving nephew Michael and family, two sisters, Tina and Mary Ann, and a niece, Allie.

Roy will be remembered for his unwavering spirit, his sense of humor, his deep love for his family and his love of nature.

The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Sharon Lane Health and Rehab for their tremendous love and compassionate care they gave to Roy these past several years of his life.

A private graveside service will be held for immediate family members. A celebration of Roy’s life will be held at a future date for family and friends.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.