September 13, 1934-May 12, 1934

Roberta “Bobbi” Bohen died peacefully in her sleep on May 12, 2025. Born Roberta Maye Peer on September 13, 1934, to Marion and Mildred (Graves) Peer in Edgerton, KS, Bobbi grew up in Kansas City, Kansas and graduated from Argentine High School and KCK Junior College.

Born with big ambitions, Bobbi wanted to see the world and she did. She embarked on her dream job as a stewardess with TWA right after junior college. It was a glamourous role, well suited to her poise, wit, and charm. Flying on her beloved Lockheed Constellations (Connies) opened up adventures in exotic locales with fascinating people that created stories for a lifetime.

Bobbi married Laurel Charles “Chuck” Peterson, in 1958. He became a Navy aviator, a career that took the couple to duty stations in Guam, where Bobbi taught school to Guamanian children, and coast to coast in the US. They had three children, who were always tastefully dressed, often in matching outfits that coordinated with hers. Bobbi was a consummate hostess who thrived in the role of an officer’s wife, with all its attendant duties and expectations.

In 1989 Bobbi married David Bohen. The couple enjoyed many happy years together in Florida and Kansas, indulging their shared love of travel, tennis, college sports, Broadway musicals, and fluffy little dogs. Muffin, Mitzi, Molly and Matilda were royally spoiled by their doting parents.

Bobbi had an eye for beautiful things. She collected trinkets and treasures wherever she went, which were then arranged and displayed with meticulous care in her home. She had a keen interest in history, current events, and liberal politics and loved to discuss and debate important issues of the day.

In her last few years Bobbi was graced by the amazing love and care provided by Comfort Care Homes in Wichita. The family is eternally grateful to these angels among us. They also deeply appreciate the kind and competent help of the Cremation Society of Kansas and Missouri.

Bobbi is survived by her 3 children: Cindy Hoedel (Mike Boyts), Nancy Hill (Larry), Mark Peterson (Elena); 9 grandchildren: Cody Hill, Duncan Hill, Spencer Hill, Max Hoedel, Kim Hoedel, Stephanie Peterson, Zach Peterson, Hunter Peterson, Roman Mahoney; 8 great grandchildren; and two sisters: Marie Nordstedt and Kathy Peat.

Her husband David Bohen predeceased her, as did her brother Robert “Bobby” Peer.

Services will be held on June 23, with a visitation at 10:00am, followed by a memorial service at 11:00am, at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS.

