August 1, 1942 — May 15, 2025

Overland Park

With love and grace, we are honoring the memory of Terrance Robert Levine, who passed away on May 15, 2025. Terry was born in Brooklyn New York on August 1, 1942. He was the eldest of three children of Frieda & Max Levine. After graduating from New York University and Pace University he was employed as an International Vice President of finance for three prestigious corporations in New York City.

He met his wife, Elaine on a blind date and four months later they were engaged; their marriage lasted 54 years. They later had two daughters, Melissa and Meredith. Their family life was filled with good friends, great family, and good times. Unfortunately, illness intervened when Terry was 49 years old and life as they knew it was changed. In later years, he lived for the loves of his life, his children and the six wonderful grandchildren. Their presence, their love, and support helped with the struggles of cancer and mobility problems. This family will remember him with love, laughter, and many stories that will keep his memory alive.

He is survived by his two brothers Mark (Karen) & Steve (Helene), his daughters, Melissa Steinberg, & Dr. Meredith Levine; his grandchildren: Savannah Steinberg, Cameron Steinberg, Chace Steinberg, Cory Levine, Blake Levine, Greyson Levine, and his wife, Elaine.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.