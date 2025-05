George Wendt was best known for his career-defining turn as barfly Norm Peterson on the long-running NBC sitcom “Cheers,” but the beloved actor often brought his comedic talents to a more modest venue in Overland Park.

Wendt, who died this week at age 76, frequently performed over the years at the New Theatre & Restaurant, 9229 Foster St., a well-established local dinner theater where patrons can dine as they enjoy a show.

Those performances included a role in 2017 in the New Theatre’s production of “The Fabulous Lipitones.” He also played the slobbishly iconic role of Oscar Madison in a production of “The Odd Couple.”

After Wendt’s death was announced Tuesday, the New Theatre & Restaurant put out a statement on its Facebook page, calling Wendt a “cherished member of our … family.”

“His warmth, humor, and genuine love for Kansas City and our bars and restaurants made him a beloved figure both on and off the stage. Beyond his professional achievements, George was a devoted family man and the proud uncle of Kansas City’s own Jason Sudeikis!” the statement said.

“His legacy in the entertainment world and his contributions to our community will not be forgotten.”

Wendt is listed on the New Theatre’s roster of Hollywood celebrities — many from 1970s- and 1980s-era sitcoms — who have appeared in productions there, including Morgan Fairchild, Jaime Farr and Don Knotts.

Thought not a native of Kansas City himself (he was born in Chicago), Wendt’s sister, Overland Park travel agent Kathy Sudeikis, is the mother of comedy star Jason Sudeikis.

Kathy Sudeiki also helps organize with her son the annual Big Slick celebrity fundraiser in Kansas City that also regularly features Kansas City-area natives Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle and Eric Stonestreet.

Wendt often made appearances at that event, including last year in a skit reprising his role as a Chicago Bears (“Da Bears”) super fan with Patrick Mahomes.

This year’s Big Slick event is set for a week from now, from May 29 to May 31, with multiple events spread over the three days.