It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Gary Rollin Welch, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Gary left us peacefully on Sunday, May 18th, 2025, at the age of 91. He was a man of remarkable kindness, strength, and character, whose presence touched the lives of all who knew him.

Born on April 8, 1934, in Hutchinson, Kansas, to Perry and Josephine Welch. Gary spent much of his childhood in his father’s popular downtown shoe store, Welch’s Shoes. He graduated from the University of Kansas in 1956, where he was a proud member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. Gary later earned a Master’s in Banking from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Following college, he proudly served in the Army for two years in Germany, where he attained the rank of Captain. Gary also served many years in the Army National Guard.

Gary’s professional life was marked by a career in banking and insurance, but his greatest joy came from his family. He had two daughters, Lindsey and Laura, with his first wife, Mary Lelan Winchester Welch, who passed away in 1981.

On October 14, 1982, Gary married Carolyn Roberson, and they enjoyed 42 wonderful years together. Carolyn had two sons from her previous marriage, Rick and Chris Roberson. In 1985, Gary and Carolyn moved to Kansas City, where they became active members of Colonial Presbyterian Church, a place where most of their children would later marry.

A man of intellectual curiosity, Gary had a deep love for history and was an avid traveler. His journeys took he and Carolyn to places around the world, including the Cayman Islands, Egypt, Israel, Italy, Greece, Germany, Spain, France, England, Austria, and Canada. He also explored the beauty of Hawaii, traveling often to Maui and Oahu. Gary returned frequently to Hutchinson to visit lifelong friends, and he always looked forward to wintering in Arizona, where he could enjoy the warm weather without the hassle of shoveling snow. While in Arizona, Gary volunteered with the Kansas City Royals for 11 years and continued to volunteer in Kansas City as well.

Wherever he went, Gary made friends effortlessly. His warm demeanor, keen sense of humor and gift for conversation made him beloved by all who crossed his path. His family remembers the new joke that he was eager to share with every get together. Gary loved God, his family and the family pets. Whenever he called his children, there were always three questions: “How are you doing? How are the kids? And how are the dogs?” At any family gathering – If there was a dog nearby, Gary was sure to spend time with them.

Gary is survived by his wife, Carolyn Welch; his stepchildren, Rick Roberson (daughter Hailey Roberson) and Chris Roberson (wife Joni Roberson, son Loren Roberson); his daughters, Lindsey Hunsicker (husband Steve Hunsicker, sons Joe Hunsicker and his wife Mary Ellen, John Hunsicker and his wife Liz, Sam Hunsicker) and Laura Welch Milbourn (daughter Alexandra Roan and her husband James, son Grant Milbourn and his wife Kristi, daughter Annie Milbourn); and 8 great-grandchildren.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Perry and Josephine Welch, Mary Lelan Winchester Welch and his sister, Margaret Ann Whittier.

Gary leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and kindness. He will be deeply missed but forever remembered by his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Thursday, May 29, 2025, from 10-11 AM followed by the funeral service at 11 AM at Colonial Presbyterian Church, 9500 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64114. A reception will follow the funeral service at the church. Entombment will take place at 3PM at Johnson County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, Tall Grass Creek Veterans Club. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson County Funeral Chapel.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.