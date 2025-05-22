Jack T. Webb

December 24, 1938 — May 19, 2025

Shawnee

Jack Webb, a beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2025, in Merriam, Kansas, at the age of 86. Born on December 24, 1938, in Abilene, Kansas, Jack lived a life full of adventure, hard work, and cherished relationships.

Jack spent his formative years in Herington, Kansas, where he developed a deep love for the land and animals during summers at his uncle’s ranch. His parents would lovingly put him on a bus the day after school ended, and he would spend the summer riding horses, learning to drive a team, and creating lifelong memories at his Uncle Roy Webb’s with his cousin and best friend, John Webb.

Jack attended Herington High School and graduated in 1957. On April 24th, 1960, Jack married Lois Kniebel at Zion Lutheran Church in Latimer, Kansas. They resided in White City, Kansas, before moving to Shawnee, Kansas, in 1986.

He was an avid cowboy, competing in many rodeos throughout Kansas, embracing the spirit and traditions of the rodeo lifestyle before relocating to Shawnee. Jack enjoyed team roping and calf roping and was always ready to lend a hand to local ranchers and farmers. His love for horses remained steadfast throughout his life, as did his friendships with Fred Rule and Larry Stilwell.

For 42 years, Jack dedicated himself to the railroad industry, working in various roles from switchman to yardmaster and finally as a conductor. His commitment and work ethic were admired by all who had the opportunity to work alongside him.

In his personal life, Jack was a man of many passions. He and his late wife, Lois Webb, shared a love for traveling, spending their winters in South Padre Island, Texas, and exploring new places during their retirement. He also found joy in golfing, often visiting the Shawnee Golf and Country Club, where both he and Lois each scored a hole-in-one on the 15th hole. After Lois’s passing, Jack especially cherished the friendships he built at the golf course, enjoying many rounds of golf and spending time with his friends at the beer garden on the 27th hole.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Lois Webb; his parents, Claude and Mary Ella Webb; his sister, Judy Webb; and his brother, Robert Webb. Jack’s legacy lives on through his sons, Terry Joe Webb and Corby Webb, and daughter-in-law Linda Webb, as well as his treasured grandchildren, Madeline Webb, Branden Webb, Alexis Webb, and Jackson Webb. He is also survived by his sisters, Jill Granzow and Janie Barber, his brother, Jim Webb, and numerous nieces and nephews who will all miss him dearly.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Shawnee Golf and Country Club located at 6404 Hedge Lane Terrace, Shawnee, Kansas 66226 on July 13th, 2025, at 2:00 pm, where friends and family will gather to share stories and celebrate the remarkable life he led.

Services to honor Jack’s memory will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Latimer, Kansas, on July 15th, 2025, at 11:00am. Inurnment for Jack and Lois Webb was in the St. John Cemetery, White City. Zeiner Funeral Homes – Herington Chapel, is assisting with arrangements.

Memorials, in lieu of flowers, in Jack Webb’s name may be made to:

St. John Cemetery

Attn: Kevin Kniebel

404 S. Broadway Street

Herington, KS 67449

Jack’s spirit, kindness, and unwavering dedication to his family and friends will forever inspire those who knew him. As we say goodbye, we cherish the memories and lessons he imparted. Jack Webb will be fondly remembered and deeply missed.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.