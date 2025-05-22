May 9, 1953 — May 17, 2025

Lake Quivira

Mark Elwood Brown of Lake Quivira, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Like everyday, he was following his passion and going water skiing after a bike ride. While launching his boat to ski with his brother-in-law, a simple boating accident occurred, and he immediately went to be with the Lord.

Mark is survived by his wife, Laura Bennett Brown; his two sons, David Elwood Brown and Michael Bennet Brown, and his two grandsons, Fox and Ziggy Brown.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara A Brown, who passed away in 1997 and his father, Frank Elwood Brown, who passed away in 2023.

Mark lived life to the fullest, his passion for the water was legendary. A boater, biker, boxer and world record chin-up champion he squeezed the most out of everyday between long hours at his legal practice. Even more so than fitness and fun, He Loved People, showing genuine interest in the lives of everyone he met. Always immensely proud of his family and particularly his marriage and relationship to Laura lasting 52 years.

A gifted and dedicated patent attorney, Mark remained exceedingly humble about his many accomplishments. His first degrees being in Architecture from the University of Kansas, he continued his studies earning his Juris Doctorate from K.U. in 1977. While practicing Law full time he also graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1999 as an outstanding senior in Electrical Engineering from the University of Missouri. With the support of his wife and office manager Laura Brown, he started his own practice in 2002. Where he continued to serve his many clients in patent preparation and prosecution, covering complex: electrical, computer, medical, and mechanical innovations.

He enjoyed unique opportunities to serve others including the zoning review board and architectural committees of Lake Quivira, he taught boxing to young teens at the Turner Boxing Club and worked Pro-Bono for the Golden Glove Boxing Association.

Spreading joy, infectious laughter and boyish good fun to all he encountered he will be sorely missed but so fondly remembered.

His Memorial Service will be held at the Lake Quivira Country Club on Sunday, May 25th at 3:00 pm, 100 Crescent Blvd, Lake Quivira, Kansas 66217.

In lieu of flowers please donate, if so inclined, to the Turner Boxing Academy in honor of Mark Brown. Checks may be sent to: Turner Boxing Academy, 5727 Maurer Road, Shawnee, KS 66217

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.