Robert Vern “Bob” Johnston, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on May 18, 2025, with his loved ones close at heart.

Bob was born on June 20, 1946, in Trenton, New Jersey. He was an alumnus of Blair Academy, where he received the Headmaster’s Prize. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Business from Lafayette College, followed by two Master of Science degrees – one in Healthcare Management from the University of Kansas and another in Management Information Systems from Friends University.

Professionally, he served as Director of Finance at Sprint and as the Administrator at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Child Development Unit. As part of his service in the U.S. Army, Bob was stationed in Korea.

Bob was a dedicated husband and father, who loved his family. He made Christmas especially meaningful, turning it into a cherished tradition for one and all. Bob was an avid sports enthusiast, both as a spectator and athlete. During his time at Blair and Lafayette, he served as captain of many sports teams and enjoyed playing golf throughout his life. He was also an active member of the Cat Fanciers’ Association (CFA). He and his wife raised and showed Maine Coons. Bob was well respected in the CFA community and volunteered his time taking on the important role of show manager in Kansas City. He had a deep love for his kitties and the joy they brought.

Bob is survived by his wife and childhood sweetheart, Sandra Johnston; his children, Tim Johnston, Kate (Chuck) Pewe; and his grandchildren, Sarah Johnston, Rachael Johnston, and Graham Pewe. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Betty Johnston; and his brother, Richard Johnston.

A ceremony will be held in Bob’s honor during the summer of 2025; details will be shared at a later date. In lieu of flowers, condolences can be expressed through a gift to UC Davis Center for Companion Animal Health: https://ccah.vetmed.ucdavis.edu/giving/makingdonation

