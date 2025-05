This is graduation week around Johnson County, and while some matriculating seniors may still be shoring up plans for next year, more than 70 student-athletes from the Shawnee Mission School District now what their fall plans are.

Throughout this past fall and spring, Shawnee Mission School District high school seniors, like their counterparts across the country, have been signing letters of intent announcing their plans to play sports in college.

From softball to cheerleading to track, among other activities, they will be participating in athletics at colleges and universities nationwide.

Here’s a look at the seniors from each high school that plan to play a college sport this fall:

Shawnee Mission South

Ben Campbell, cross country and track at Spring Arbor University

Ja’mon Carpenter, football at Dodge City University

Thomas House, soccer at Johnson County Community College

Charlie Jin, football at Pittsburg State University

Liam Kirkpatrick, cross country and track at Pittsburg State University

Max Larson, cross country and track at the University of Tulsa

Creed Myers, soccer at Franklin Pierce University

Greg Pearl, football at Iowa Central University

Jadon Sautter, basketball at Texas A&M University Kingsville

Leo Teubert, football at Ellsworth Community College

Shawnee Mission East

Will Beck, basketball at William Jewell College

Jack Broghammer, cross country and track at DePaul University

Clara Burdick, dance at Missouri State University

Wylie Curtis, golf at Palm Beach Atlantic University

Pierson Hardy, football at Hamilton College

Christopher Hastert, soccer at Loras College

Henry Haulmark, soccer at Metropolitan Community College

Alex Jantzen, track and field at Eastern Mennonite University

Anna Joyce, cross country and track at Park University

Miles Kroening, soccer at Missouri S&T

Lukas Lowry, soccer at Cowley College

Parker Paben, dance at the University of Missouri

Nate Phillips, football at Benedictine College

Ben Perkins, soccer at Friends University

Will Shaw, soccer at Coe College

Shawnee Mission North

Brooklyn Bonewits, softball at Kansas Wesleyan University

Aidan Carmack, wrestling at Labette Community College

Julius “JuJu” Casares, football at Hutchinson Community College

Libby Cramer, soccer at Johnson County Community College

Omarion Dilunga, soccer at Crowder Community College

Luke Her, soccer at Bethel College

Zachary Kohoutek, swimming at Wheaton College

Mallory LaBrasca, cheerleading at Baker University

Jermiah Looney, football at Hutchinson Community College

Cash Messenger, baseball at Washburn University

Chris Moreno, baseball at Park University

Caden Ross, football at Nebraska Wesleyan University

Gavin Williams, cross country and track at University of Saint Mary

Skylar Young, football at Briar Cliff University

Shawnee Mission Northwest

Addison Baker, soccer at the University of Central Missouri

Owen Barth, football at Southern Nazarene University

Mia Butler, wrestling at Baker University

Van Collins, basketball at Missouri Southern State University

Aubri Croom, softball at Baker University

Harper Engel, football at the University of Central Missouri

Adam Hageman, football and wrestling at Grand View University

Gabriella Jackson, basketball at North Alabama University

Brenden Lee, baseball at the University of Evansville

Joshua Mackewicz, football at the University of Minnesota-Duluth

Logan Morley, football at East New Mexico University

Jacob O’Donnell, football at Lindenwood University

Brooklyn Peck, bowling at Ottawa University

Tyler Salmon, basketball at Washburn University

Briana Uhde, basketball at Bethany University

Keaton Wagler, basketball at the University of Illinois

John Whitener, football at Friends University

Tyler West, track and field at the University of Texas at Tyler

Dominic Woodruff, football at Baker University

Shawnee Mission West

Brian Andrades Lara, soccer at Johnson County Community College

Josh Andre, baseball at Marshalltown Community College

Rocco Bailey-Martin, football at Garden City Community College

Kevin DeAndrade, soccer at MidAmerica Nazarene University

Bernardo Dickman, soccer at MidAmerica Nazarene University

Brayden Everett, baseball at Highland Community College

Victor Gunion, football at Independence Community College

Sergio Hernandez Marquez, soccer at Johnson County Community College

Miles Herren, baseball at Kansas Wesleyan University

Savannah Jenkins, volleyball at Labette Community College

Steven King, football at Nebraska Wesleyan University

Brooklyn Morrisey, volleyball at Washburn University

Rylee Randle, swimming at St. Mary’s University

Lydia Safly, soccer at University of Missouri-Kansas City

Noah Wilson, cross country and track at Ottawa University

