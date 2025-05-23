fbpx
Blue Valley School Buzz: Check out the new #BVUnmuted episode on the district’s 2020-2025 Strategic Plan

Our #BVUnmuted series continues with a focus on the district’s 2020-2025 Strategic Plan. Blue Valley Superintendent Dr. Tonya Merrigan is joined by Deputy Superintendent Dr. Katie Collier, Director of Human Resources – Recruitment & Retention Dr. Kelly Wessel and Executive Director of Operations Jake Slobodnik to discuss the plan’s progress and impact.

To listen to the podcast episode, visit www.tinyurl.com/BV2020-2025.

