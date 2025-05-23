Obituaries May 23, 2025 Obituaries Local obituaries from May 16-22 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Photo credit Shutterstock. The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days: Robert Vern “Bob” Johnston Judith Anne Reece Gary Rollin Welch Jack T. Webb Mark Elwood Brown Kent Douglas Kirby Charles Winston Anderson Roberta “Bobbi” Bohen Terrance Robert Levine Justin Roy Wilson Claude D. “Don” Rinck, Sr. Elyse Ohmes Marybelle Farnsworth Matthew Roy Thomas About the author Obituaries Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous articleBlue Valley School Buzz: Check out the new #BVUnmuted episode on the district’s 2020-2025 Strategic PlanNext articleSMSD News: Thank You for Being All In for Shawnee Mission LATEST HEADLINES Playa Bowls opens in Prairie Village, serving ‘beachy’ sweet treats Opening dates, hours and prices — A 2025 Johnson County public pool guide Black & Veatch seeking $280M incentive package for overhaul of Overland Park HQ campus 70+ Shawnee Mission high school seniors commit to play sports in college Shawnee to host qualifier for Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest