Archie Dean Unruh

April 18, 1930 – May 10, 2025

Arch Unruh, 95, passed away on May 10, 2025, of a brain hematoma at Advent Medical Center. Arch and his identical twin brother, Duane, were born on April 18, 1930, to Otto and Sophia (Buller) Unruh. Their grandparents immigrated with other Mennonites in the late 1800’s from what is now Ukraine, bringing the variety of wheat that would soon define the central Kansas landscape. The twins grew up on the campus of Bethel College in North Newton, Kansas, where their father was the Athletic Director and football coach. Arch and Duane were three sport athletes at the University of Kansas where Arch played football and basketball and competed on the diving team. He earned an undergraduate degree and a master’s in Education at KU. And, it was in college where Arch would discover his lifelong interest in art and architecture.

After college, while serving in the Air Force, Arch reconnected with his childhood classmate, Mary Ann Smucker. They married on August 11, 1956, and moved to the Kansas City area. Mary taught elementary school, while Arch taught biology and coached football at Shawnee Mission East High School, also leading SMEast’s chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The couple were involved in the Village Presbyterian Church community for over 50 years. Arch and Mary had three sons and a daughter, James, Jon, Joseph and Jannele. The family had a love for camping and animals, always sharing their home with a few beloved dogs. In the late 1970s, Arch became a Director of Creative Recruiting at Hallmark Cards Inc. and later worked as a watercolor artist for the company. He enjoyed creating alongside many talented coworkers including his brother Duane, who joined Hallmark as a sculptor after his own coaching career.

As an artist, Arch painted land and seascapes as well as the fascinating places he and Mary enjoyed on their many travels together. Arch shared his work in area art shows and local galleries. He also loved leather working, woodworking and architecture, making furniture and designing and building additions to their homes in Prairie Village and then north Leawood. His many building projects included a 21-foot sailboat built in the family’s backyard and sailed for many years.

Throughout his life as a coach, teacher, artist, loving husband, inspiring father and grandfather, it was Arch’s signature kindness and warm smile, ability to listen and care for others and calm strength grounded in his faith that will most be remembered. He quietly exemplified integrity, hard work, excellence, curiosity, and creativity to everyone around him.

Arch is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Unruh, and brother Duane and is survived by his four children along with spouses, Jim and Jana Unruh, Jon Unruh and Emily Frank, Joe Unruh, and Jannele and Marvin Mastin. Arch was admired and loved by eight grandchildren: Grant, Jillian, Ross and Faith Unruh, Austin and Nicholas Unruh, and Maya and Milanna Mastin.

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at Colonial Presbyterian Overland Park (12501 W. 137th St. Overland Park, KS), visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m.

Contributions on his behalf to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes are welcome. Greater Kansas City FCA, 8701 Leeds Road, Kansas City, MO 64129.

Obituary published by Charter Funerals.