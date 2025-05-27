Dan P. Smith

November 6, 1943 — May 24, 2025

Prairie Village

Daniel Phillip Smith, 81, of Prairie Village, Kansas, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, joined a host of believers in Heaven on May 24, 2025 from the Kansas City Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri after a courageous four year battle with cancer. Dan was born November 6, 1943 in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Graham Phillip and Mary Louise (Walrod) Smith. Dan was a fifth generation Kansas City native.

Dan married Judy E Reese and the two of them just celebrated their 55th anniversary on May 9. Dan is predeceased by his parents, a brother David, and a son Bret who died in 2002. He is survived by his wife, a daughter, Darcy, and a son, Andrew, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Dan graduated from North Kansas City High School and Northwest Missouri State with majors in finance, business and insurance, with a minor in history.

Dan started his home building career by working for Jim Campbell as a Superintendent of Construction which position he learned while working on the job sites.

Dan built over 320 homes in Johnson County over a 40 year period and was very proud of his “perfect” homes. He built homes in Lionsgate, Hallbrook, Colony Woods, Wilshire, Wilshire Farms, Pavilions of Leawood, Hampton Place, and Ironhorse. Dan organized an effort to make a home handicapped accessible for the parents of a son who sustained multiple injuries in a high school football accident; Dan convinced his subcontractors to donate materials and labor so the project was completed at no cost to the parents.

One of Dan’s avocations was riding his Harley, including cross country trips with his motorcycle buddies to California and back. Dan and Judy enjoyed multiple trips to Europe and even one trip to China which included a walk atop the Great Wall. Dan also went deep sea fishing on one occasion which caused his stomach to act in strange ways.

One of Dan’s prized possessions was his 1985 Ranger pickup which was he maintained in mint condition; he would drive his Ranger to his job sites and announce his arrival by honking the “ogga” horn he installed. To preserve the tradition of the Ranger, Dan made sure that a grandson will receive it.

Dan loved sports, especially the Royals and the Chiefs and he always maintained a keen interest in sports stats. He recently started attending Christ Community Church, Leawood campus to join his family, but his illness affected his ability to attend consistently. Dan frequently provided Bibles to his subcontractors and shared the gospel with many. He was very proud of his family and constantly bragged about their accomplishments and character qualities.

A memorial service will be held at Christ Community Church, 14200 Kenneth Road, Leawood, KS at 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 30, 2025; a reception will follow. A private burial will occur at a later date at Pleasant Valley Cemetery on 159th Street.

Donations can be made to the Gustafson Life Consulting, ℅ Tim Gustafson, 10224 Walmer St, Overland Park, KS 66212, founded in 1998 to provide healing for the brokenhearted by using biblical principles. Make checks payable to Gustafson Life Consulting, Venmo @Tim-Gustafson-1, or Cashapp $TimGustafson.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.