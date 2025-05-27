Lanxiang Young

November 17, 1930 — May 22, 2025

Overland Park

“Her Kindness Lives On” – In Loving Memory of Ms. Young Lanxiang

With profound sorrow, we mourn the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother, Ms. Young Lanxiang, who departed peacefully on May 22, 2025, at the age of 95. Though her life was humble, it was filled with warmth—her hardworking hands, kind heart, and selfless love built a home brimming with tenderness for our family.

Ms. Young Lanxiang was born on November 17, 1930, in Jimo, Qingdao, Shandong Province. Growing up in an era of scarcity, she was diligent and responsible from a young age, helping her parents manage household chores. Despite hardships, she remained resilient and optimistic. After marrying our grandfather, she worked tirelessly, skillfully stretching every resource to make life fulfilling. Through difficult years, she toiled from dawn to dusk—tending fields while raising children—yet never complained.

After our grandfather’s passing, she crossed the ocean to the United States in 1989. There, she upheld her virtues of perseverance and diligence, striving to create a better life for her descendants. In her later years, nothing brought her more joy than having her family around her. She cherished each child and grandchild, remembering everyone’s favorite dishes. Her happiest moments were watching us relish the meals she prepared, her love nurturing us like spring blossoms.

She adored flowers, especially peonies, and took great delight in tending to the vibrant blooms around her home. Every Mother’s Day, her beloved peonies would bloom in full glory, and she would lovingly cut a few stems to arrange in her favorite vase.

Though her life held no earth-shattering achievements, her quiet, steadfast love set the purest example for us all. She taught us diligence, kindness, and contentment. Her gentle smile and loving presence will forever remain in our hearts.

*”The tree may wish for calm, but the wind will not subside;*

*The child may wish to care, but time will not abide.”*

Today, with tearful hearts, we bid farewell to our dear grandmother. May she rest peacefully in heaven, free from pain. Though she is gone, her memory lives on—we will forever cherish Ms. Young Lanxiang.

—Written in grief by all her children and grandchildren.

Visitation

Wednesday, May 28, 2025

8:00 – 9:00 am (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Graveside Service

Wednesday, May 28, 2025

9:30 – 10:00 am (Central time)

Pleasant Valley Cemetery

9501 W 159th St, Overland Park, KS 66221

