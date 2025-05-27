July 4th, 1934 – April 26th, 2025

Margaret M. Taylor passed away peacefully on April 26, 2025, at the age of 90. Born on July 4, 1934, she brought light and joy to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her holiday birthday was celebrated by everyone!

A 1952 graduate of Lamar High School, Margaret began her professional journey during her senior year, contributing “Year Ago” items to the Lamar Democrat. After graduation, she joined Barton County State Bank for two years. She then dedicated 18 years to Prudential Insurance, where she was a highly valued team member.

Following her retirement, Margaret continued to serve her community, working for over 20 years at Westbrook Church in Overland Park, Kansas. Her warmth, reliability, and spirit touched countless lives.

Margaret was the beloved daughter of Loran and Marjorie Beatty. She is survived by her brother, Tony Beatty (Sandy); her children, Charla McNabb (Jim), Richard, and Robert — each of whom loved her more than words can express.

She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and all who were fortunate enough to know her.

