A former Olathe police officer was cited twice for valor by professional law enforcement associations for the fatal shooting of a man with known mental health struggles.

Former Officer Conner Thompson received the two awards within the last year and a half. He is now named as a defendant in a federal lawsuit stemming from the same incident for which he was cited for valor: the shooting death of 27-year-old Brandon Lynch on New Year’s Eve 2022.

On Dec. 31, 2022, Thompson responded to Lynch’s home after Lynch’s sister had called 911 to report a physical altercation. Lynch had a documented history of schizophrenia that Olathe Police were aware of, and Thompson had interacted with Lynch on previous occasions.

In an exchange that lasted just a few minutes, Thompson ultimately shot Lynch three times, killing him. A few months later, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe found that Thompson’s use of force was “justified” and did not file criminal charges.

Thompson went on to receive the two valor awards from the Kansas City Metropolitan Area Chiefs and Sheriffs Association in late 2023 and the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police in May 2024. Both associations cited Thompson’s actions on New Year’s Eve in 2022 as the reason for the award.

Thompson resigned from the Olathe Police Department last summer after about five years on the job. He has since taken a job with a police department in a Seattle suburb.

Federal lawsuit stemming from shooting is ongoing

Lynch’s mother, Maria Varnas, filed a federal lawsuit against Thompson and the city of Olathe in spring 2024, just a couple of days after Thompson received the valor award from the state association.

The lawsuit alleges that Thompson’s actions that night “escalated” the situation with Lynch in contradiction with the Olathe department’s crisis intervention training and “created” a scenario where deadly force was used. It also accuses the Olathe Police Department of having a custom of “excessive force.”

Never miss a story

about your community See for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.

Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday.

When police arrived, Lynch’s sister — who had called 911 — stepped out of the home. Lynch was reportedly armed with a knife. Thompson and one other responding officer tried unsuccessfully to use a taser to subdue Lynch and ordered him multiple times to drop his weapon.

According to District Attorney Howe’s later report, Lynch took steps in the direction of the officers. Thompson then shot him three times.

Olathe Police reported that no mental health experts or co-responders were on the scene.

Last fall, after the defendants tried to have the civil case dismissed, Judge Julie Robinson of the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kansas, ruled that Thompson was ineligible for qualified immunity — a legal doctrine that permits some government officials like police officers to avoid personal liability in some instances.

The judge also declined to dismiss the city as a defendant in the lawsuit, but she did dismiss one of the claims related to Thompson in his official capacity. Altogether, the ruling last year allowed the majority of the federal lawsuit to continue, setting up a possible trial for later this year.

Andrew Holder, an attorney representing Thompson and the city of Olathe, declined to comment on behalf of Thompson and the city. Sgt. John Moncayo, the public information officer for Olathe Police, also declined to comment, citing “ongoing civil litigation.”

At the time of publication, attorneys representing Varnas had not responded to the Post’s request for comment.

Valor awards given for 2022 fatal shooting

Both Gold Awards for Valor, given to Thompson after the fatal shooting of Lynch in 2022 cite the incident as the reason for the recognition.

These valor awards, given regularly, are intended to recognize bravery and exemplary service in the line of duty.

Previously, Officer Erik Clark, an Olathe school resource officer, was recognized with the Gold Award of Valor from the metro police association for his actions during a shooting at Olathe East High School in 2022.

During the 2023 ceremony where Thompson was recognized, the metro association also honored two officers from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department with the Life-Saving Award for Valor in 2023 for resuscitating an infant who had stopped breathing. A deputy from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office also received the Bronze Award for Valor for saving a suicidal teenager.

According to a packet of remarks from the metro association’s citation in 2023, Thompson was commended with the Gold Award of Valor for his attempts to “conduct life-saving measures” after shooting Lynch, though they were unsuccessful. His former partner, Officer Tyler Willard, was also recognized.

Similarly, Thompson and Willard were recognized by the state association as well, which detailed “uncommon valor in the line of duty” for their actions on Dec. 31, 2022.

Dennis Shaw, the executive director of the state association and the retired chief of police from McPherson, Kansas, said in an emailed response to the Post’s questions that the awards committee reaches out to state law enforcement agencies seeking nominations for the annual awards. Then, the committee — made up of 15 active and retired police chiefs and other law enforcement professionals — makes selections for awards.

He said that the awards committee received just shy of 200 nominations last year and granted 58 individual awards as well as 12 citations for police units.

In regards to Thompson’s award, Shaw said the association used information from the district attorney, who had cleared the officer of wrongdoing. He said that the federal lawsuit filed by Lynch’s mother “is unknown to us.”

The Post was unable to reach the Metro Kansas City Metropolitan Area Chiefs and Sheriffs Association for comment.

Looking back: Ex-Olathe officer who fatally shot man in mental health crisis hired in Seattle suburb