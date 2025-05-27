July 15, 1943 — May 4, 2025

Prairie Village, Kansas

Rhetta Johnston, born Rhetta Mae Richardson on July 15, 1943, died peacefully on May 4 with family by her side. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Johnston, brother Nolan, sister Reatha, stepchildren Jeff and Todd, grandchildren Owen and Connor, and many wonderful nieces and nephews she loved dearly.

The daughter of Lillian and Cullen Richardson, Rhetta grew up in DeRidder, Louisiana, with four siblings: Talton, Gloria Ann, Nolan (“Bud”), and Reatha. After graduating from DeRidder High School in 1961, Rhetta worked for Southern Bell for a few years before moving to the Kansas City area in 1963, where she found work at Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company. Rhetta would go on to work at Panhandle for twenty-six years and form several lifelong friendships.

In 1977, Rhetta married Tom Johnston, and together they made their home in Mission Hills, KS, along with one of Tom’s two children, Todd, then 9 years old. Rhetta’s incredible energy and zest for life enabled her to enjoy a full-time job, be active in her community and faith, and be involved in Todd’s many extracurricular activities throughout his childhood.

Rhetta was grounded in her faith in God and rooted in her church community. With Tom, a member of Village Presbyterian Church, Rhetta volunteered in various roles for the church over the years. She also volunteered for the Salvation Army as well as the Toy and Miniature Museum. Rhetta had a crafty side and enjoyed sewing, smocking, and knitting—especially once she became a great-aunt, which gave her perfect little humans to adorn. Grandma Rhetta had a wonderful and loving relationship with her grandsons. A spare-no-expense trip to Disney World in 2016 highlights many cherished memories.

Rhetta took good care of herself and enjoyed remarkable health throughout her adult life. An avid golf lover/hater, Rhetta enjoyed countless rounds with Tom at their home club of Mission Hills CC, and around the world. The friendships made and maintained on the golf course and around the clubhouse were among her most dear.

Tom and Rhetta enjoyed a wonderful life together, filled with good friends, amazing travel adventures, and many a gameday in Lawrence to root on their beloved Jayhawks. Rhetta will be dearly missed, but her loved ones are comforted that she is now at peace with family and friends who preceded her to heaven.

A memorial service will be held at Village Presbyterian Church on June 14 at 2:00 p.m.. To honor Rhetta’s memory, the family asks that you consider a gift to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://donorservices.alz.org/) or the Salvation Army (https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/) or charity of your choice in her name.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.