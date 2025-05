The owners of a Shawnee sushi restaurant will soon bring a new concept to the former home of a breakfast eatery.

Umami Revolving Sushi, under the same ownership as Sakura Sushi Train in Shawnee, will open in southern Overland Park toward the end of the summer.

Umami Revolving Sushi is coming to 8180 W. 135th St.

The restaurant is moving into a space at the Overland Pointe Marketplace, just off 135th Street and Antioch Road.

Breakfast and brunch restaurant First Watch previously occupied that space for roughly five years, before it closed in February.

Once it opens, Umami Revolving Sushi’s regular hours will likely be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch, and 4 to 9 p.m. for dinner.

The restaurant will serve sushi and some new additions

As the name implies, the Overland Park restaurant will also serve the sushi that Sakura is known for.

Customers will be able to watch their sushi glide toward their table on a conveyor belt, which is currently being installed at the Overland Park space.

In addition to sushi, the menu at Umami Revolving Sushi will feature some items that haven’t been featured on the menu at Sakura.

After its initial opening, the menu will eventually expand to include Vietnamese cuisine, with items like spring rolls and pho (a Vietnamese noodle soup).

Umami Revolving Sushi will also feature a boba bar with a range of milk and fruit teas.

Umami Revolving Sushi is a new opportunity for its owners

Tom Nguyen, owner of Umami Revolving Sushi, has operated two Sakura locations: one in Shawnee and another in Olathe.

The Shawnee location is still open today, but the Olathe location closed its doors in March after roughly a decade in business.

Nguyen will open Umami Revolving Sushi with his brother, Chinh Nguyen.

Shayla Young, Tom Nguyen’s daughter, said her family looks forward to trying something new, both in terms of tapping into the Overland Park market for the first time, and with the menu itself.

The Nguyen family’s Vietnamese heritage will give them a chance to expose customers to the cuisine that they already know well, Young said. Boba tea has also proven popular, with lots of Sakura customers having recently asked when they might expect to see it on the menu.

If all goes according to plan with renovations, then the goal is to open the new restaurant in August, Young said.

“With the new elements of food that they’re bringing in, they’re excited to start that,” she said. “And I think they’re excited to start brand new and fresh in a new area.”

