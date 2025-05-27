William E. Hastings

March 12, 1937 — May 21, 2025

Shawnee

William Elmer Hastings, born March 12, 1937, in Washington, Indiana, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2025, in Shawnee, Kansas, at the age of 88.

Bill graduated from Washington High School in 1955. He then attended Earlham College and Indiana University. After several years in sales, Bill transitioned to healthcare equipment maintenance, where his attention to detail ensured the safety of numerous patients.

He married Jean Tovell in 1961, and they resided in Libertyville, Illinois for nearly four decades. Together, they enjoyed travel throughout the Great Lakes region, on both the U.S. and Canadian sides. Bill was a man of diverse interests who broadened his horizons through reading, particularly biographies and works of theology. As an avid canoeist and swimmer, he was drawn to the tranquility of the water. He also appreciated baseball, music, theater, and international cuisine.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Hon. John S. and Esther Smiley Hastings; his wife, Jean; his twin brother and his sister-in-law, James R. and Mary Korte Hastings. He is survived by his daughter, Nicole.

In remembering Bill, we celebrate a life filled with love for family, friends, and nature. His memory is cherished by those who were touched by his warmth and wisdom.

Interment will take place in Washington, Indiana, alongside his family.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.