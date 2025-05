A Kansas City, Missouri-based eatery known for late-night comfort food has officially debuted in Johnson County.

It’s an opening that founder Dennis Alazzeh said Chick-In Waffle’s customers have been eagerly waiting for.

“We get at least 20 to 30 inquiries (weekly) since we put the ‘Coming soon’ sign out there,” he said this week about Chick-In Waffle’s new Overland Park restaurant.

This week, the day those customers have been asking about finally came. Chick-In Waffle “soft opened” in Overland Park on Tuesday.

Alazzeh is planning a more official grand opening on June 4 that will feature 50% off all menu items, prize giveaways, a live DJ and more festivities.

Chick-In Waffle is opening at 8667 W. 135th St.

The restaurant took over a space on the southeast corner of 135th Street and Antioch Road, near Bikanervala and Red Robin.

Sandwich shop Penn Station East Coast Subs previously occupied the space.

During its soft opening phase, Chick-In Waffle will operate 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. After the grand opening in June, those hours will expand to 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The restaurant serves a “waffley good” southern staple

The heart of Chick-In Waffle’s menu is “signature” chicken and waffles in a variety of flavors.

Alazzeh said some of the most-ordered choices are the “Chick-In Maple” (a waffle topped with buttermilk chicken, maple syrup and chives) and the “Spicy Chick” (topped with buttermilk chicken, Nashville hot sauce, chives and jalapeños).

The latter item is actually what started it all for Chick-In Waffle, when Alazzeh’s wife, Sara Alazzeh, purchased a waffle iron and created the “Spicy Chick” in their own kitchen while pregnant five years ago.

Other variations on the menu include the “chick-in queso” (topped with buttermilk chicken, Monterey Jack queso, jalapeños and chives) and “tikka masala” (topped with buttermilk chicken, fresh-chopped tomato and onion and a spicy tomato and cream sauce).

In addition to its namesake foods, Chick-In Waffle also offers other items like chicken sandwiches, wings and loaded fries.

The Alazzeh family also owns Jerusalem Cafe

While Chick-In Waffle is new to Overland Park, it’s not new to the metro — and Alazzeh isn’t new to the restaurant industry either.

The Alazzeh family also owns and operates Middle Eastern eatery Jerusalem Cafe, which recently made a return to Johnson County with a new Mission spot.

Before Jerusalem Cafe changed its name and became focused entirely on Mediterranean cuisine, it operated as the Westport Sizzler for its first year, serving both American comfort food and Mediterranean dishes.

Since Alazzeh launched his own eatery in 2020, Chick-In Waffle has continued to grow, with three locations on the Missouri side and one further west in Lawrence.

Another franchise is coming soon to Liberty, Missouri. Chick-In Waffle also recently launched an app through which customers can place pickup or delivery orders.

Alazzeh said that’s not where it ends for Chick-In Waffle’s growth, either. Though no further details are ready to be announced quite yet, he said, “a ton” of expansion is on the horizon for the eatery’s franchising program.

“We are going to be expanding beyond Kansas City,” he said. “We’ll have some more announcements coming soon.”

