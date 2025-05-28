Explore Your JCPRD: Meadowbrook Park Festival returns on June 6

By David Markham

Now in its fourth year, The Parks & Recreation Foundation of Johnson County’s popular Meadowbrook Park Festival will return on Friday, June 6.

This free public celebration of art and our parks will once again feature artists, makers, food trucks, music, and more on the park’s Great Lawn, located at 9101 Nall Ave. in Prairie Village.

This year’s musical headliners, The Allied Saints, a Kansas City based, vocally driven rock , blues, and just plain feel good music band, will appear on the park’s main stage from 7 to 9 p.m. Other musical acts include vocalist/songwriter Jillian Riscoe from 4 to 5 p.m., and Jim “Mr. Stinky Feet” Cosgrove from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

“Allied Saints are a local KC rock and blues band playing a mix of 60s, 70s, 80s, and current cover songs,” said Development Specialist Lisa Eagle. “Jillian Riscoe is a singer/songwriter with a cool country, folk vibe.”

This event will also feature about 40 artists and makers with Farfalla Events, as well as local food trucks featuring great dinner options, mocktails and frozen treats; and kids’ activities including soapy fun with KC Bubble Parties, and crafts and games with Moxie Art Studio.

“The public is invited to bring a blanket or lawn chairs and set up a spot on the Great Lawn,” Eagle said. “We have increased the music and the children’s activities. Grab dinner from the food trucks; there will be shaded picnic tables, and something for everyone!”

For a complete schedule and the latest information about the festival, visit jcprdfoundation.org/events/2025/1/24/meadowbrook-park-festival.

All funds raised during the festival will benefit JCPRD’s Public Art Program through The Parks & Recreation Foundation of Johnson County. Colorful pinwheels, which proved popular last year, will be sold again, and festival T-shirts will be sold at the foundation’s booth.