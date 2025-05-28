Good afternoon, Johnson County! Twice a month, we share a collection of some of the happy news that came into our inboxes and across our social media feeds.

How to tell us your good news

If you have good news too, we’d like you to share that with us. You can do so in a number of ways. You can:

Email us at stories@johnsoncountypost.com.

Send us messages on Facebook or on X (formerly Twitter).

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

And now, onto our latest roundup of good news!

JCDS artists’ garden spheres on display at Antioch Park

Papercrete artists with Johnson County Developmental Supports created 10 garden spheres that are now on display at the Antioch Park Rose Garden through Nov. 30.

Learn more about the artists, their artworks and Papercrete here.

Leadership NEJC celebrates Class of 2025

The Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce earlier this month celebrated the next generation of Leadership NEJC graduates.

The chamber recognized the Leadership NEJC Class of 2025 on May 14. The leadership development program provides workshops, hands-on learning and connections with key community leaders.

Never miss a story

about your community See for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.

Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday.

More information about the program can be found here.

Overland Park named one of best cities to live and raise a family

WalletHub, a personal finance website, announced this week that Overland Park was named the second best city to raise a family in 2025.

That follows after Livability.com’s recent announcement ranking Overland Park as the sixth of the “Best Places to Live in the U.S.” in 2025.

JCDS celebrates Project SEARCH’s latest graduates

Johnson County Developmental Supports earlier this month celebrated the Project SEARCH Class of 2024-25 with a graduation ceremony.

Project SEARCH is the county’s education and employment program for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities who are interested in community employment, according to the county’s website.

MidAmerica Nazarene names new university president

MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe announced this week that Jon D. North will become the institution’s next president.

North assumes the role on July 1 and will become the sixth president in the university’s history, according to a press release.

President David Spittal announced his retirement from the university in January after 13 years in the role.

Local DAR group honoring American patriots with Olathe marker

The Northeast District of the Kansas Society Daughters of the American Revolution dedicated a bronze marker at Veterans Memorial Park in Olathe on May 17. The marker commemorates the men and women who achieved American independence almost 250 years ago.

The district raised the funds to purchase the marker through silent auctions held at District Workshops, according to an email from the organization.