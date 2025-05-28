The Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer on eastbound Interstate 435 near Antioch Road late Wednesday morning.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the eastbound lanes of the highway just east of Antioch Road at 11:33 a.m.

Officer John Lacy, a spokesperson for Overland Park Police, confirmed that a tractor-trailer struck a pedestrian and that the incident is being investigated as a possible suicide attempt.

Johnson County Med-Act paramedics transported the critically injured pedestrian to a nearby hospital.

The crash investigation had traffic backed up to just west of U.S. 69 Highway.

Police closed the three right lanes of I-435 at Antioch Road. The entrance ramp to eastbound I-435 from Antioch was also closed in the aftermath of the incident.

The lane closures were expected to remain in place for several hours.

No other details have been released.

Need help? If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text THE 9-8-8 SUICIDE & CRISIS LINE. It’s free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential.