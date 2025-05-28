Mike Frizzell May 28, 2025 Emergency Response Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by semi on I-435 in Overland Park Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Traffic on I-435 backed up on Wednesday, May 28, after a pedestrian was hit by a semi-truck. Image via KC Scout. The Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer on eastbound Interstate 435 near Antioch Road late Wednesday morning. Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the eastbound lanes of the highway just east of Antioch Road at 11:33 a.m. Officer John Lacy, a spokesperson for Overland Park Police, confirmed that a tractor-trailer struck a pedestrian and that the incident is being investigated as a possible suicide attempt. Johnson County Med-Act paramedics transported the critically injured pedestrian to a nearby hospital. The crash investigation had traffic backed up to just west of U.S. 69 Highway. Police closed the three right lanes of I-435 at Antioch Road. The entrance ramp to eastbound I-435 from Antioch was also closed in the aftermath of the incident. The lane closures were expected to remain in place for several hours. No other details have been released.Never miss a storyabout your communitySee for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday. Need help? If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text THE 9-8-8 SUICIDE & CRISIS LINE. It’s free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous articleThese 10 JoCo students are headed to U.S. service academiesNext articleA year after opening, residents say Olathe senior living facility has built a community LATEST HEADLINES JoCo Good News: Garden art at Antioch Park; Overland Park’s latest top rankings; new MidAmerica Nazarene president A year after opening, residents say Olathe senior living facility has built a community These 10 JoCo students are headed to U.S. service academies Chick-In Waffle, a KC late-night comfort food spot, debuts in Overland Park Daiso, ‘one-stop shop’ Japanese home goods retailer, gears up for Olathe opening