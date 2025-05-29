August 14, 1968 – May 14, 2025

With hearts full of both sorrow and gratitude, we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, Bryan Christopher Timbrook. At the age of 56, he entered heaven on May 14, 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas.

Bryan was born on August 14, 1968, to Ron and Kathy Timbrook in St. Louis, Missouri. Any initial sorrow surrounding Bryan’s diagnosis of Down Syndrome was quickly overtaken by immense joy, laughter, and love he brought into the world. What began as uncertainty transformed into purpose, as Bryan’s life became a beacon of light to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His bold, contagious laugh, his tender heart, and his remarkable ability to turn strangers into friends were just a few of the many gifts he shared so freely.

Cherished and adored by his parents and two younger sisters, Bryan was the inspiration behind the founding of St. Mark’s, an early intervention school in St. Louis established by his mother, Kathy, and dear family friend, Shirley Hemminghaus. At a time when resources for children with special needs were limited, their vision created a place of belonging and learning. Shirley’s son, Gary—who also was Down syndrome—became Bryan’s lifelong best friend.

Bryan briefly attended Center Senior High School before transferring to Trails West State School, where he graduated in 1989. He was actively involved in Special Olympics, where he thrived through participation in a wide range of sports, as well as Boy Scouts. Bryan also found deep community and joy through Abounding Love, a ministry at Colonial Presbyterian Church, which nurtured his love of music, dancing, and friendship, while helping him build life skills and independence.

At age 25, Bryan began receiving services through Johnson County Developmental Supports, where he was welcomed into a caring network of staff, caregivers, and housemates who became an extension of his family. Over the years, he held a variety of jobs, many of which involved bagging groceries at Dillons and Price Chopper—a role he especially enjoyed for the steady stream of people he could engage with and befriend. He also spent many fulfilling years working in the JCDS workshop, where he continued developing his personal and professional skills.

Bryan had a deep love for music—whether it was the 60s, the 80s, country, or rock and roll. If there was a keyboard or guitar nearby, he was drawn to it instinctively. He was never far from a favorite show—The Brady Bunch (especially Greg), Scooby Doo or Three’s Company. His memory for names and faces was remarkable—whether it was a camp counselor from years past or a long-lost relative, Bryan always knew who you were and made you feel seen and remembered.

He lit up every room he entered, and if there was a microphone and a stage, you could count on him to be on it—singing, dancing, and bringing joy to everyone around him. And if a microphone wasn’t available, a hairbrush would do just fine.

Bryan loved to travel and explored much of the United States, with favorite destinations including Arizona, Colorado, California, and Florida. But by far, his most treasured place was the Lake of the Ozarks, where he spent countless summers. He relished Grandma Axon’s cookies, Saturday night ice cream with “Hoho,” sunset boat rides, fishing, and swimming. The memories made at the lake were endless. He also loved camping—especially evenings by the fire with his guitar, singing Kumbaya under the stars.

Bryan was preceded in death by his brother Parker Timbrook; grandparents Harold & Kathryn Axon, and Sidney & Marguerite Timbrook; cousin Chris Axon; his best friend Gary Hemminghaus; and many other beloved family members and friends.

He is survived by his mother Kathy Timbrook; father and stepmother Ron and Sherry Timbrook; sisters Kara Jonusas and Christa Tally; brother-in-law and one of Bryan’s favorite people, Matt Tally; nephews Zachury, Jacob, Sam, and Jack; nieces Alix, Claudia, Isabella, and Evelyn—whom he lovingly referred to as “his kids.” He also leaves behind many cousins, aunts, uncles, dear friends, and his extended family at JCDS.

A special thank you to Ascend Hospice for providing exceptional comfort and care not only to Bryan, but to his family, and residential staff and roommates.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, June 6 at 2 PM with a service at Colonial Presbyterian Church – 9500 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO. A dessert reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Bryan’s memory to Friends of JCDS (Johnson County Developmental Supports)—an organization that has so beautifully supported Bryan for many years. Friends of JCDS ensures that individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities can thrive as contributing, active members of the community.

https://friendsofjcds.org/donate-now/

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.