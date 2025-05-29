March 20, 1950-May 25, 2025

Janet Kay Buckley, age 75, of Overland Park, KS, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 25, surrounded by her loving family.

Janet was born on March 20, 1950, in Boonville, MO, to Luetta and Al Johnson. She attended elementary school in Boonville before moving to Columbia, MO, and later completed high school in Lawrence, KS.

Known as Jan to her friends, she dedicated decades of service to the Shawnee Mission School District, primarily managing cafeterias at Westridge Middle School, Mission Valley Middle School, and East High School. Jan was a tough but fair supervisor, deeply committed to the students she served – her “little darlings”. Her kindness and work ethic made her beloved by teachers, custodial staff, and her kitchen colleagues alike.

Jan loved to “dig in the dirt” and was always crafty. Whether she was gardening, painting, or crocheting, she brought passion and life to every hobby.

She enjoyed traveling to warmer destinations to escape the cold weather. Among her favorite places were Galveston, TX; Mustang Island, TX; and Phoenix, AZ. She loved horses, country and western music, and playing board games; but most of all her grandkids.

Jan is survived by her husband, David Buckley; her children, Tracy (Dan) Dammrich, Nathan (Melinda) Miller, Tahlia Buckley, and Nick Buckley; her grandchildren, Cooper Dammrich, Brock Dammrich, and Kaylynn Miller; as well as countless other family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 7th at Hillcrest Christian Church, located at 11411 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS 66210. Visitation will be held at 9:30 am, followed by a service at 11:00 am

We encourage attendees to wear Jan’s favorite color, purple.

In lieu of flowers, Jan requested that donations be made to the Rose Brooks Center online at https://bit.ly/JanBuckley or by mail:

Rose Brooks Center,

PO Box 8619,

Kansas City, MO 64114

Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.

— 2 Corinthians 1:3–4

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.