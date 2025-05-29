December 26, 1955 – May 25, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Karl Eugene Klamm, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who passed away peacefully on May 25, 2025. Born on December 26, 1955, Karl was 69 years old. He worked for the Shawnee Mission School District for almost 40 years, retiring in 2013.

Karl is survived by his beloved wife Chanda, and his children Scott (Jessica) and Todd (Allison), as well as his grandchildren (Mairin and Lochlan). He leaves behind two brothers (Ray and Dennis) and a sister (Mary). He was predeceased by his wonderful wife of 38 years (Susan) and his parents (Emmett and Emma).

Karl was known for his strong work ethic, willingness to help anybody, and his ability to fix absolutely anything (his nickname was “Mr. Fix It”). He loved to ride Harley motorcycles, drive his truck and old muscle cars, watch Nascar and drag racing, lawn care and gardening, and relaxing at Table Rock Lake. Karl enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Because he loved to work, Karl also found joy in working jobs with the Olathe School District, Auto Zone, and Home Depot after he retired.

A memorial service will be held at Christ Community Church of the Nazarene on June 7th at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation in honor of Karl’s life, please consider donating to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Karl willingly participated in deceased donation and it’s expected his selflessness will save the eyesight of two individuals.

Obituary published by Charter Funerals.