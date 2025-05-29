Rosemary Pasley, 91, passed away peacefully at her home in Overland Park, Kansas, on May 26, 2025. Born on October 28, 1933, in Neodesha, Kansas, to David and Avis Reese, Rosemary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend whose love and legacy will be treasured by all who knew her.

She spent a joyful childhood alongside her sister, Rebecca, and her brother, David. After graduating from Paola High School, she married Byron Maxwell, and together they had seven children: Marsha, Byron, Bill, Margot, Sue, Jan, and Brett. Though their marriage ended, Rosemary’s unwavering focus remained on her family, dedicating her life to nurturing and guiding her children with strength and grace.

Over the years, Rosemary held a variety of roles—including soda clerk, retail specialist, poll worker, notary, and bookkeeper. No matter the position, she approached her work with integrity and care. She took great pride in being a devoted mother and homemaker.

Later, she married Marquis Pasley, with whom she shared a rich and adventurous life. Together, they traveled extensively across the United States, Europe, and beyond. One of Rosemary’s greatest accomplishments was earning her pilot’s license—a passion she shared with Marquis.

Family was the heart of Rosemary’s life. She found her greatest joy in time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was known for her warm hospitality and home cooking, especially her famous homemade cookies that were loved by her children’s friends as much as by her own family.

Rosemary was a hardworking, spirited woman who embraced life’s adventures and cherished every moment with those she loved. She was more than a mother, sister, or aunt—she was “Nana,” the beloved matriarch whose presence will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her children: Marsha Danley, Byron Maxwell (Debbie), Bill Maxwell (Debbie), Margot Zunick, Sue Carpenter (Ted), Jan Naines (Greg), and Brett Maxwell (Rosemary); her grandchildren: Kristen, Amanda, Brent, Adam, Ashley, Richard, Joseph, and Logan; her step-grandchildren: Mark and David; and her great-grandchildren: Alessandra, Ty, Eli, Christian, Chase, Brody, Noah, Wyatt, and Esmae. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Avis Reese; her husband, Marquis Pasley; her sister, Rebecca Frenkel; her brother, David Reese; and her granddaughter, Tiffany Maxwell.

A celebration of Rosemary’s life will be held on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 10:00 am at Heartland Church of Christ, 6120 NW Prairie View Rd, Kansas City, Missouri, 64151. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the Salvation Army. Her warmth, kindness, and unwavering love will remain in the hearts of all who had the privilege to know her.

