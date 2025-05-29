Your Insurance: How devices can help keep your teen protected…from a teen’s perspective

This week’s article is brought to us by contributing guest editor, Miles Muehlbach.

If you’re anything like my parents, you are constantly looking for ways to keep your teen both safe physically, and on the internet. Here are some tips that help keep me protected as I navigate the web… and middle school.

Consider using parental controls to make sure that your teen only goes on approved websites and programs. Try to keep it reasonable however, ahem… Mom and Dad, are you reading this?

Use parental controls to ensure that your teen won’t make in-app purchases or other transactions without your consent.

Check-in with your teen occasionally to see what they are posting and remind them to make sure there are no elements that can show personal information.

Take notice of what games your teen plays and what videos your teen watches. Familiarize yourself with the ESRB.org rating system so you can know what content is in the game that your teen is playing.

Check your teen’s phone and search history from time to time while keeping the balance of respecting their privacy.

You might want to learn how to use the apps that they are using and follow their accounts.

Enable 2-factor authentication, or 2FA for all your accounts. This ensures that even if someone can guess their password, there is still a second step for them to go through.

Don’t use the same password across multiple accounts. This is important because if someone guesses your password, even if you have 2FA, they will have access to you or your teen’s personal and financial information.

Make sure they never download suspicious or untrustworthy files.