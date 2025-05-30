Blue Valley School Buzz: Students leave their mark on Wolf Springs Middle

“The students’ thoughtful insight and honest feedback made a significant impact on the final design and will continue to have a major impact on the lives of all students who attend Wolf Springs Middle for years to come.” — Jake Slobodnik, Blue Valley executive director of operations.

Blue Valley students played an instrumental role in shaping the design of our newest school, Wolf Springs Middle School. They left their mark on the building itself earlier this month during the topping out ceremony, a long-standing tradition that celebrates the placement of the final structural beam.

Before the beam was lifted into place, our students who participated in programming sessions or gave design feedback were invited to sign it — a lasting symbol of their impact on a middle school built for students, by students.