Obituaries May 30, 2025 Obituaries Local obituaries from May 23-29 The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days: Rosemary Pasley Janet Kay Buckley Bryan Christopher Timbrook Karl Eugene Klamm Patricia Ann Burger Gerald "Jerry" Ziegler Daniel Lynn Renaud Rose Anne Brinker Ronald Dean Jones Rhetta Johnston Dennis Kelly Archie Dean Unruh Lanxiang Young Margaret M. Taylor Dan P. Smith William E. Hastings