SMSD News: Athletes, problem-solvers, and SMSD veterans – Find it ALL IN our SMSD podcast

The Shawnee Mission School District proudly wraps up season two of Shawnee Mission Mic’d Up – a podcast that highlights all of the students and staff that make us One Shawnee Mission. Each episode is hosted by Dr. Micheal Schumacher, superintendent, and Dr. Brittany Gonser, director of professional learning.

Click here to watch, download, or subscribe.

Click here to watch each episode on YouTube.

We invite all in our community to catch up on the most recent episodes:

Episode #40 – From the SMSD Veterans

So long, 2024-2025! We’re reflecting with veteran students (graduating seniors) and a 42-year veteran teacher who is closing her classroom door for the last time. Join us in our final episode of season 2!

Click here to watch on YouTube.

Click here to listen on Spotify.

Click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

Episode #39 – North Relays

We’re on site at the premiere track and field event in Kansas – North relays! In its 73rd year, the event brings the whole community together.

Click here to watch on YouTube.

Click here to listen on Spotify.

Click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

Episode #38 – The New Math

More Math, please! We’re chatting with students and teachers about how the new CPM math curriculum is making classes more hands-on, collaborative, and engaging.

Click here to watch on YouTube.

Click here to listen on Spotify.

Click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

Episode #37 – Ready for R&D!

The 63rd annual Research and Development Forum is quickly approaching and we’re talking to last year’s Next Great Idea winner and a founding member of the event.

Click here to watch on YouTube.

Click here to listen on Spotify.

Click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

Episode #36 – Signature Programs

We’re learning about the SMSD Signature Programs and the incredible experience each one offers. From emergency personnel and fire science to culinary arts and video game design, these programs provide students an opportunity to pursue their passion, gain real experience in their industry of choice, and even earn professional credentials to support their post-secondary goals.

Click here to watch on YouTube.

Click here to listen on Spotify.

Click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.

There are multiple ways you can stay up-to-date on all of the news highlighting students and staff members in the Shawnee Mission School District throughout this school year. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, or watch for stories posted under “Recent News” on www.smsd.org. Have you heard our podcast? Click here to listen or subscribe.