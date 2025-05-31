A Kansas man is in critical condition after his motorcycle crashed into the back of a stopped SUV on Kansas Highway 10 in Johnson County on Friday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of K-10 near Ridgeview Road in Olathe at about 3:40 p.m.

According to the highway patrol’s online crash log, a 34-year-old man from Hartford, Kansas, a small town southeast of Emporia, was riding a 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster when he rear-ended a 2024 BMW X1 SUV.

The crash report said the SUV, being driven by a 47-year-old Prairie Village man, was stopped in traffic on eastbound K-10 at Ridgeview Road.

“Driver 2 [of the SUV] said he looked in his mirror and saw vehicle 2 [motorcycle] driving towards him and thought he’d slow down,” Troopers wrote in the crash log. “Driver 2 [SUV driver] realized driver 1 [motorcycle rider] wasn’t going to slow down and attempted to move to the left to make room for him to pass.”

Troopers said the SUV was unable to move fast enough and was rear-ended by the motorcycle.

Firefighters from Lenexa and Olathe responded to the crash scene with Johnson County Med-Act paramedics.

A Med-Act ambulance transported the motorcycle rider to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV was checked out at the scene for minor injuries and declined an ambulance.

Troopers said the motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the SUV was wearing a seat belt.

Olathe Police and the Highway Patrol closed the eastbound lanes of K-10 at K-7 as Highway Patrol troopers investigated the crash.

Due to the closure, traffic was slow for about two miles back to Cedar Creek Parkway.

The crash was cleaned up, and all lanes had reopened by 5:30 p.m.

No other details have been released.