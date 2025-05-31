Your Library: Celebrate Summer Reading with Johnson County Library

Summer Reading at Johnson County Library kicks off Saturday, June 7 with the “Color Our World This Summer: SUMMER FESTIVAL” at Central Resource Library. From 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., enjoy jazz storytelling, face painting, sidewalk chalk art, high-energy line-dancing lessons and the Fantastic Fire Department: Fire Truck Adventures for Kids.

Meet acclaimed author Kiese Laymon, whose bestselling memoir “Heavy: An American Memoir” won the 2019 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction and was named one of the 50 Best Memoirs of the Past 50 Years by The New York Times.

This year’s theme, “Color Our World,” celebrates the vibrant cultures and diverse stories that shape our community. Selected by the Collaborative Summer Library Program and embraced by libraries nationwide, the theme inspires curiosity and creativity through reading and hands-on experiences.

From June 2 to June 30, visit any of the Library’s 14 locations to pick up a free book for your home collection. Reading logs and themed bookmarks will also be available to help track progress and stay inspired.

“We want kids to step right into summer with a book in their hand,” said Melanie Fuemmeler, program operations manager for the Library. “Having plenty of books at home naturally promotes daily reading habits. Just 20 minutes of reading a day can provide exponential gains for a child’s exposure to language, time engaged in text and understanding of the world around them, leading to increased test scores.”

The summer lineup includes something for every age. Drop in for Craft and Create sessions, where kids and caregivers work together on imaginative projects. Children up to age 6 can explore open-ended play in the Library’s “Play Lab.” Budding scientists won’t want to miss “Science Heroes: Adventure of the Missing Color.”

Kids can also enter the Friends of the Library’s annual Bookmark Design Contest, open June 1 through July 31. Entry forms are available at all branches and online.

The fun continues through July, concluding with the “Color Our World: End-of-Summer Celebration” on Thursday, July 31, at Lenexa Public Market. From 4 to 9 p.m., enjoy more art, dance, music, live storytelling and a movie night to cap off a season of discovery.

Visit jocolibrary.com/summerreading to explore the full event schedule and register. For updates, follow @jocolibrary on social media or subscribe to the Kids and Family eNewsletter at jocolibrary.org/enewsletters.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom