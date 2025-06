After a burger eatery announced its departure earlier this spring, its former space in the Lenexa Public Market will soon be home to a new bakery and café.

The city of Lenexa announced Monday that Homestead Kitchen + Bakery plans to move into that space, according to a news release.

The café will open this summer

Pending renovations, Homestead Kitchen + Bakery will open in early July, according to the release.

It will fill Cosmo Burger’s former stall near Saap Saap Noodles, which opened earlier this year.

Though regular hours have yet to be announced, Homestead Kitchen + Bakery will be open every day of the week.

Homestead will offer “a little bit of everything”

The eatery’s menu features items like turkey bacon ranch wraps, burgers, biscuits and gravy, and strawberry swirl muffins.

It will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The restaurant and bakery got its start nearly a decade ago in Baldwin City, Kansas — making the Lenexa storefront its second.

“Since then, Homestead Kitchen + Bakery has been a place where good food and friendly smiles come together,” said co-owner Lori Gardner via the release. “We’ve loved getting to know our community and serving up a fresh, delicious variety of pastries, meals and sweet treats — always made with care, just like the early days.”

Cosmo Burger left the market in April

The locally-owned burger joint opened at the Lenexa Public Market in August 2022.

The restaurant left the market in order to open its first standalone restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri.

Turkish eatery KC Doner’s arrival marks another recent change at the Lenexa Public Market, as well as the closure of Korean restaurant Kimchi + Bap this past winter.

