Southwind Management, a Kansas City-based home services firm, has withdrawn its application tied to plans to make the old Waddell & Reed office building its new headquarters.

The firm has removed its special use application, which centered on plans to park about 50 of its trucks and commercial vehicles in the parking lot for a 10-year term. Previously, the Overland Park Planning Commission also recommended denial of the application, and it was headed to the Overland Park City Council for consideration on Monday.

Neighbors of the site, primarily residents in the nearby city of Mission, have strongly opposed Southwind’s proposal, calling it incompatible with the area and voicing safety concerns about truck traffic. At a spring planning commission meeting, one neighbor suggested that the application was trying to “ram” industrial uses into an office park.

Now, with the withdrawal, the Southwind application is functionally dead, and the future of the 55-year-old office building near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Lamar Avenue formerly used by Waddell & Reed is uncertain.

At the time of publication, Southwind Management had not returned the Post’s request for comment.

Southwind wanted to lease the Waddell & Reed HQ

WR Company LLC still owns the building at 6300 Lamar that served as a training center for the now-defunct Trans World Airlines before Waddell & Reed took over the building, according to county land records.

Southwind had wanted to move its corporate employees to the office building, taking up about 120,000 square feet. As part of that, company had requested a special use permit, seeking permission to park commercial vehicles in the parking lot overnight and on weekends.

The company oversees five home service businesses, including 1-800-GOT-JUNK, DreamLawn and You Move Me.

An earlier iteration of the plan was to put up to 84 of those vehicles on the northern side of the property nearest to Shawnee Mission Parkway under a 12-year special use permit. That version was continued by the planning commission in Feburary. An amended application that returned in April lowered the request to 41 vehicles on the southern and western sides under the terms of a 10-year special use permit.

Neither proposal would have allowed for the exterior storage of materials at the site, and they would have barred Southwind from parking semi-trucks at the former Waddell & Reed site.

Waddell & Reed left 6300 Lamar

The office building at 6300 Lamar has been empty for several years now since the financial services firm previously headquartered in Overland Park left the site.

However, the future of the building was uncertain even before the COVID-19 pandemic changed how firms use their large office spaces because Waddell & Reed had already planned to move out of its Overland Park headquarters space to a new $140 million office building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Those plans were eventually scuttled when Australia-based financial services firm Macquarie Asset Management acquired Waddell & Reed in 2021. That same year, several local Waddell & Reed employees were laid off.

Now what?

Southwind has removed its application to park commercial vehicles at the site entirely from city consideration. If the home services company wants to obtain a special use permit for the Waddell & Reed building still, then it will need to restart the planning process from the beginning, including returning to the city’s planning commission.

At the same time, what all this means for the for Southwind’s intentions to use the building its corporate employees is unclear. Earlier this year, an attorney representing the applicant said the lease for the office space was pending approval of the special use permit. That being said, the property is zoned for office uses.

