Overland Park Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened late Saturday night near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Metcalf Avenue.

In a news release Tuesday morning, Overland Park Police spokesperson Ofc. John Lacy said that the crash involved a single vehicle that collided with a tree.

At approximately 11:32 p.m. Saturday, a Nissan SUV was being driven northbound on Metcalf Avenue and took the ramp to eastbound Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Lacy says the driver lost control as the SUV followed the ramp, and the vehicle left the roadway, striking a tree.

The crash occurred along eastbound Shawnee Mission Parkway, between Metcalf Avenue and Glenwood Street.

A back seat passenger in the SUV, now identified by police as Narender Jalla, 24, of Overland Park, died at the scene.

“The driver and two passengers were transported to KU Medical Center with injuries,” Lacy said in the release.

Eastbound traffic on Shawnee Mission Parkway was diverted to southbound Metcalf Avenue as officers investigated the crash scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the police at 913-327-6731.