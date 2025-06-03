Mike Frizzell June 3, 2025 Emergency Response Less than 1 min. read Overland Park Police investigate deadly crash near Metcalf and SM Parkway Overland Park Police said the crash involved a single vehicle that struck a tree, killing a back seat passenger. The crash scene near Metcalf Avenue and Shawnee Mission Parkway on Saturday, May 31, with Overland Park police, fire and two Med-Act ambulances. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. Overland Park Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened late Saturday night near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Metcalf Avenue. In a news release Tuesday morning, Overland Park Police spokesperson Ofc. John Lacy said that the crash involved a single vehicle that collided with a tree. At approximately 11:32 p.m. Saturday, a Nissan SUV was being driven northbound on Metcalf Avenue and took the ramp to eastbound Shawnee Mission Parkway. Lacy says the driver lost control as the SUV followed the ramp, and the vehicle left the roadway, striking a tree. The crash occurred along eastbound Shawnee Mission Parkway, between Metcalf Avenue and Glenwood Street. A back seat passenger in the SUV, now identified by police as Narender Jalla, 24, of Overland Park, died at the scene. “The driver and two passengers were transported to KU Medical Center with injuries,” Lacy said in the release. Eastbound traffic on Shawnee Mission Parkway was diverted to southbound Metcalf Avenue as officers investigated the crash scene.Never miss a storyabout your communitySee for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday. The crash remains under investigation by the Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Unit. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the police at 913-327-6731. Previous articleJoCo Homebuying: How to be a buyer sellers loveNext articleFast-casual eatery Chicken Salad Chick nearing Overland Park opening About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES New locally-owned pottery studio now open in downtown Overland Park Overland Park advances modified plan for 900+ apartments near Stilwell community Overland Park names Johnson County Post official city newspaper Driver fleeing cops hits other vehicle on I-35 in OP, sending teen to hospital Fast-casual eatery Chicken Salad Chick nearing Overland Park opening