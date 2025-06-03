1927 – 2025

Therese Jeanne Baldwin, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2025. She was 97 years old.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1927 to Julia Mildred Stanton and Charles Laurent Schwartz, Jeanne grew up surrounded by family, faith, and strong Midwestern values. Her father died early in her life, and William Turner adopted her. She attended Paseo High School, where she met the future love of her life, Kenneth Baldwin. They were married during World War II, beginning a beautiful partnership that embodied the American dream of building a home, raising a family, and cherishing community.

Jeanne and Ken raised their children, Patricia Santee and Kenneth Baldwin, together with love and laughter. They shared a passion for camping, travel, and creating lasting memories in Estes Park, Colorado, and South Padre Island, Texas—places that became second homes filled with family traditions. She had a large network of friends who became family and was a dear friend to many from school, their neighborhoods, travel, work and Garden Villas.

Jeanne served as Assistant Director of Education at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art for over 30 years. She was a pioneer in arts education and especially passionate about introducing children to the beauty and power of art. In her so-called “retirement,” she founded an art education program at Johnson County Community College, continuing her life’s mission of making art accessible to all.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ken, and her brother Stan. Her children survive her, Patricia Santee and Kenneth Baldwin; her grandchildren Mandy (and spouse Doug) Haws, Dan (and spouse Laurie) Santee, and Betsi Baldwin; and great-grandchildren Jacob, Charlotte, Alaina, Natalie, Parker, Miriana, Ivy, and Ben, niece Sue and spouse Don Lane and family, and nephew Steve and Pat Schwartz and family.

Whether volunteering for Girl & Boy Scouts, her children’s or grandchildren’s activities, cheering at school events and for her KU Jayhawks, Royals, or Chiefs, or walking the golf course, Jeanne’s presence was a gift to her family and the many friends she and Ken collected through the years. She had a remarkable ability to connect with people of all ages and backgrounds, always armed with encouragement, a sharp wit, and a creative project. Jeanne was raised Catholic. She and Ken were active in St Ann’s and Holy Spirit churches throughout her life.

Jeanne’s legacy is of joy, art, education, and deep love for her family. Her life was a masterpiece, and all who knew her are better for being part of it.

A celebration of her life will be held at Garden Villas Lenexa in the auditorium on Friday, June 20th, from 6 to 7:30pm