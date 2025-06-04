March 20, 1959 — May 30, 2025

Liberty

Amy Jo Marlo, 66, of Liberty Missouri, formally Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on May 30, 2025. Since 2006, she fought breast cancer and since 2013 she fought metastatic breast cancer.

She was preceded in death by her mother Judith A. Marlo. She is survived by her father, Vernon (Butch) Marlo, brother Scott (Jane) Marlo, sister Katie (Brad) Town, and her beloved nieces and nephews, Nick (Tori) Marlo, Tilley Marlo, Mack Town and Gus Town, great nephew and niece, Miles and Laine Marlo.

Per Amy’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. A celebration of Life is planned, following a private burial, on June 13, 2025 from 2 pm – 4pm at Taquiza 7308 W 119th St. Overland Park Kansas.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas State University Foundation, 1800 Kimball Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan, KS 66502 or at ksufoundation.org.

Celebration of Life

Friday, June 13, 2025

2:00 – 4:00 pm (Central time)

Taquiza

7308 West 119th Street, Overland Park, KS 66213

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.