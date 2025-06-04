Betty Blackwell

May 3, 1925 — May 30, 2025

Prairie Village

Betty was born in Kansas City on May 3, 1925 to parents William and Helen Shirk. She was the oldest of four sisters along with Barbara, Beverly and Beryl. She attended Southeast High School, graduating in 1944. She moved to St. Louis to attend secretarial school, securing work at Pevely Dairy in Pevely, Missouri. She enjoyed her work, but even more so the “reject” ice cream treats that the employees could eat.

Shortly following the war, Betty reconnected with her school friend and teenage romance, Jim. Their early relationship started in kindergarten with milk and cookies and a nap on their rugs! They married on July 22, 1950 and remained so for 73 years, until Jim’s death in 2023. They had two children, Leigh and Donna.

Betty was unflappable! She handled everything that came her way with calm and sensibility. Her son has always said “if there is anyone who should have her finger on the nuclear launch button, it is her.” Yes, sounds ominous, but Betty would have waited for all common sense to prevail before deciding to push the button. She was just that calm!

Like many women of her age and era, Betty was the ultimate caretaker of both home and family. She was a friend to all with calm advice and no judgement. She was the parent that kids were comfortable talking to. Betty and Jim built a new home in Prairie Village in the early 1950’s which they remained in for 63 years. Living in a neighborhood of young families, she and Jim decided to hang a bell outside their kitchen door that could be heard for blocks. When “Mrs. Blackwell” rang the bell, every kid in the neighborhood knew it was time to go home! She rarely needed to ring it twice.

Betty spent many, many years endlessly entertaining friends and family. From a simple dinner of hamburgers on the grill to elegant standing rib roasts, she did it all with grace. Everyone loved to come to the house for a meal. In 1969, Betty and Jim purchased a 47’ cruiser that was docked at the Lake of the Ozarks. She never really thought it was great fun, but happily played First Mate and Chief Entertainer to all friends that were invited for a weekend on the boat. In later years, she and Jim enjoyed traveling with trips to Europe and cruises to places far and wide.

Betty enjoyed a life well lived. At 93, she and Jim moved to Mission Chateau Senior Living Community, making new friends and having new fun. She was dearly loved by all that knew her.

Betty is survived by her son Leigh, daughter Donna (Tom), granddaughters Ashleigh and Brittnye (Ray), great granddaughters Annistyn, Zoey, and Gracyn, cousin Evelyn, and six nieces and nephews.

With words that are not enough, the family wishes to thank the beloved staff at Mission Chateau for their never-ending care, attention and love. It will always be appreciated and never forgotten.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.