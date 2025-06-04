May 19, 1932 — May 29, 2025

Overland Park

CORENA HOPE WRIGHT (ESTOPARE)

Corena Hope Wright, much loved Matriarch of our large family, passed away peacefully May 29, 2025 at home with family in Overland Park, Kansas. She was born May 19, 1932, in Kansas City, Missouri to Franceis M. (Strickland) and Ernest R. Estopare.

Growing up she traveled throughout the United States and Canada with her parents and before resettling permanently in Kansas City Missouri. She graduated in 1949 from Manual High School.

Mom began her career of taking care of people at St. Mary’s Hospital, briefly at St. Lukes Hospital then permanently at Trinity Lutheran Hospital as an L.P.N. She worked in the Newborn Nursery. Medical Surgery then the Oncology unit. She was very proud of her young nurses and doctors she worked with who called her “Mother Corena”. They became part of our extended family. She loved their yearly parties!!

In 1952, Mom met Neal “Ed” Wright and were married on February 9th, 1953. After raising 7 children in St. Agnes Parish and sending them to Bishop Miege High School they retired to Warsaw, Missouri, and built their retirement home close to Truman Lake. They were very active at St. Ann’s Catholic Church where Mom became a Eucharistic Minister. She visited the sick and homebound continuing her nurturing ways. The St. Ann’s community became another part of our large extended family.

Mom also joined the Red Hat Ladies in Warsaw. This group became a great support to Mom after our dad passed. Those ladies liked to shop, play cards, party and go to Branson. They were quite adventurous.

Mom called herself a bit of a gypsy because she liked to travel. Trips to Florida were one of her favorites.

In 2018, Mom moved into her mother-in-law Suite in her son and daughter- in-laws home in Overland Park to be closer to family.

Predeceased in 2007 by her husband “Ed” of 54 years. Infant Grandsons Aaron Rosner and Nicholas Wright. Granddaughters Rebecca Wright and Ashley Wright. Brother Ernest J Estopare.

She is survived by her seven Children: Ramona (Mike) Rosner, Ron (Carolyn) Wright, Gary (Aleta) Wright, Neal (Lisa) Wright, Elaine Bailey, Chris (Melinda) Wright and Valerie (Ken) Bauer, 29 Grandchildren, 47 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great, Great Grandchildren, Brother Paul (Gloria) Estopare of Mission, Kansas, Brother-in-law Olin Wright, of Raymore, Missouri, Sister-in-law Shirley Estopare, Kentucky and many nieces, nephews, cousins.

Mom was the absolute best wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt & friend. She always had a kind word and smile when she saw you. She was full of Wisdom of a long full life filled with a strong Faith and Love of her family. Always made us laugh and always wanted to know “What’s for dinner?” and always ended her phone calls and messages with “Come see me”, “Talk to you later” and “I Love You”.

“We Miss you Mom and love you, too! She will be sorely missed.

Special Thank You to St. Lukes Hospital Nursing Staff & Hospice Staff who took such wonderful care of our Mom, and to Dr. Andrew Schlacter and Dr. Kara Spriggs.

Visitation

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

12:00 – 1:30 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Funeral Service

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

1:30 – 2:30 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Interment

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

3:00 – 3:15 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Memorial Gardens

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

