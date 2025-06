It’s not easy looking for a place to live in Johnson County these days. In fact, it’s been a tough market for years.

Even as home values continue to increase steadily, the available stock of housing in Johnson County hasn’t kept up with demand.

County data shows the average resale price of a single-family home now tops $500,000. A newly built home goes for much more — nearly $750,000, on average.

It’s not cheap to rent either. Rent tracking website RentCafe says renters in Johnson County are paying around $1,500 per month.

At the same time, permit data compiled by the Post shows that many Johnson County cities are not keeping up with their goals for building new housing units set by a seminal countywide housing study four years ago, contributing to a market that doesn’t have enough supply and is too expensive for many residents.

The Post is putting together reporting on the challenges faced by prospective homeowners and renters in Johnson County’s tight housing market, as well as the dilemmas cities and the county face as they, too, try to address the problem of housing.

There are no easy solutions it seems, but our first step is hearing from you.

Are you in the process of trying to buy a home, or do you know someone who is?

Are you looking to move or purchase your first home?

Are you looking to sell your current home and downsize?

Are you trying to rent and need something more affordable?

If so, we want to hear from you. Reach out to us with your experiences. We want to include the voices of real Johnson Countians trying to navigate this challenging housing market.

To reach us, you can: