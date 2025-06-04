July 27, 1926 — May 28, 2025

Lenexa, Kansas

It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Joseph Gorham announces his peaceful passing at home in Lenexa, KS, on May 28, 2025. He was 98 years old.

Bob was born on July 27, 1926, in Salina, KS, to Joseph Jefferson Gorham and Mae Sedate Gorham (née Nivison). The family lived in Alton, KS, where his father was a pharmacist and owned a drugstore—until it tragically burned down during the Depression. They later settled in Osborne, KS, where Bob graduated from Osborne High School in 1944.

He enlisted in the Navy during World War II and trained as a Navy pilot, specializing as a tailgunner. In 1945, he married Patricia Anne Wells, also an Osborne High School graduate.

After the war, Bob attended pharmacy school at the University of Missouri–Kansas City. In 1950, he began working at the Wichita Clinic, where he remained until his retirement in 1990.

Bob and Pat raised two children: Jerry Robert (born 1947) and Anne Maleea (born 1952). The family made their home in BelAire, a suburb of Wichita, and shared many happy summers traveling to California, Texas, and Florida. Bob was known for always keeping busy—finishing the basement, repairing things, and tending to the yard. He was never without a project.

After retiring in 1990, Bob and Pat moved to Kansas City to be closer to Anne and her children, Robert Joseph McCleery and Katherine Anne McCleery. Bob returned to pharmacy work part-time at Humana and retired again in 1995. He was active in the community, enjoying church life at Knox Presbyterian Church in Overland Park and volunteering with Meals on Wheels. He especially cherished time with his grandchildren, who affectionately called him “Goompa,” and was delighted to be part of the lives of his great-grandchildren, Jonathan Cornick and Audrey Cornick.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Wilma Cordill Green; his beloved wife, Patricia Anne Gorham; and his son, Jerry Robert Gorham.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to your local Meals on Wheels service in Bob’s honor.

Celebration of Life

Saturday, June 28, 2025

2:00 – 4:00 pm (Central time)

Knox Presbyterian Church

9595 W 95th St, Overland Park, KS 66212

Obituary published by Overland Park Funeral Chapel.