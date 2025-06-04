May 19, 1956 — May 30, 2025

Leawood

Shirley Weber (a.k.a. Shirley Page)

Shirley Jane Weber (Terra) passed away at the age of sixty-nine on May 30, 2025, in the comfort of her home in Leawood, Kansas. Her passing marks the end of a life defined by resilience, compassion, wisdom, generosity and unwavering dedication to family and those she loved. Shirley was born on May 19, 1956, in Lodi, California. She grew up on her family’s dairy farm where the strong work ethic she developed laid the foundation for a lifetime of achievement and service. She pursued her education with determination and excellence, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology before going on to complete two master’s degrees – one in Health Care Informatics and another in Health Care Administration. These academic accomplishments reflected not only her intellectual rigor but also her deep commitment to improving the lives of others through healthcare.

Shirley’s professional journey was marked by leadership and innovation. She served as the Director of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Kansas Hospital where she was recognized as the Clinical Excellence Leader of the Year in 2006. Later she returned to California and became the Vice President of Clinical Operations at Stanford Health Care. Her career was a testament to her intelligence, tenacity and tireless work ethic.

Beyond her professional achievements, Shirley lived a vibrant personal life filled with passion and joy. In her youth, she loved roller skating – a pastime that reflected her energetic and competitive spirit. She remained active and adventurous as an adult. She was passionate about working out, found joy on the ski slope and looked forward to playing golf – always avoiding the sand traps. A devoted sports fan, Shirley brought enthusiasm and heart to everything she did.

Shirley’s greatest devotion was to her family. She raised two amazing daughters, loved her family unconditionally and put her girls’ needs above all else. Their hero and cheerleader, she taught them confidence and strength by example from the way she lived her own life. Shirley was always there to love, lend a listening ear and offer support. She cherished time with her three grandkids. Being “MeMa” truly brought her immense pride and joy.

As a breast cancer survivor, Shirley faced life’s challenges with courage and determination. She fought valiantly against Alzheimer’s with the same strength that defined every chapter of her life. Although Alzheimer’s ultimately claimed victory, it will never diminish the legacy of love and perseverance she leaves behind. Her commitment to finding a cure for this horrific disease is exemplified by her decision to donate her brain.

Shirley taught us many life lessons. When you care about someone or something, go all in. Be the best at whatever you choose to do. Don’t expect anything from anyone else you don’t expect from yourself. Life is a gift – make every day matter.

Shirley is survived by her husband Bob Page; her daughters Kristin Hein (Adam) and Kaitlyn Edwards (James); her three grandchildren Braydon Hein, Zachary Hein and Natalie Hein; and her two siblings Vivian Maroni and Brian Terra. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Virginia and Thomas Terra.

A memorial service will be held on June 8, 2025, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Johnson County Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS. The service will be followed by a Celebration of Life reception from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Indian Hills Country Club, 6847 Tomahawk Road, Mission Hills, KS.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Shirley’s name to The University of Kansas Health System in support of Brain Health. Please make checks payable to: The University of Kansas Health System Send to: The University of Kansas Health System c/o Fund Development 11300 Corporate Ave., Mailstop 9241 Lenexa, KS 66219-1374

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.