Ella Renee Lininger

April 20, 2022 — May 30, 2025

Overland Park

Ella’s obituary and photos will be posted soon. Her service times are listed below. We invite you to leave a special memory or condolence for the family on her guestbook page. Please check back. Thank you.

Visitation

Friday, June 13, 2025

6:00 – 8:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Funeral Service

Saturday, June 14, 2025

12:00 – 1:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Private Family Burial

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Pleasant Valley Cemetery

9501 W 159th St, Overland Park, KS 66221

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.