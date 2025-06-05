September 29th, 1934 – May 28th, 2025

Peggy Ann Kanatzar, age 90, was born in Kansas City, Kansas on September 29,1934and departed this world on May 28, 2025. She was born to Samuel and Pearl Robinson. Peggy is survived by her niece Karen Grindel and stepchildren, Bob Kanatzar Jr (Martha), Dan Kanatzar (Jo Ann), Tom Kanatzar (Mel), Phil Kanatzar (Elizabeth), Mimi (Brian) Manning, Lisa (Steve) Jenicke as well as many grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren along with great nieces and nephews. Peggy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert E Kanatzar, Sr, parents Samuel and Pearl Robinson, Sister Betty Groves, stepson Nick Kanatzar, and nephews Roy Groves, Jr. and Gary Grindel. A grave side service will be held for her at Leavenworth National Cemetery in Leavenworth, Kansas on June 25, 2025, at 10:00am.

Peggy loved life and wanted everyone around her to love life. She adored her friends and family. She was kind, funny, and always ready for a good time. Life was never boring when Peggy was around. She worked for the telephone company for several years, sold furniture at Orman’s and owned her own wicker store in South Texas. Peggy finished her career at Seasonal Concepts. Peggy lived many places during her life. Born in Kansas City, Kansas she moved to Shawnee, KS for several years. She also lived at Lake Lotawana, MO, Port Isabel, TX, Merriam, KS and Bella Vista, AR, she eventually moved back to Shawnee, KS. On August 8th, 1988, she married the love of her life Bob Kanatzar. She became a stepmother and step grandmother to the wonderful Kanatzar family, who she loved dearly. Peggy was very close to her nephew Roy Groves, Jr. and niece Karen Grindel and their families. She spent many hours playing golf, partying, shopping, and spoiling her family. Peggy lived her life like the Hunter S. Thompson quote:

Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming “Wow! What a Ride!”

