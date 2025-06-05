Your Insurance: Does Kansas allow digital insurance cards?

Did you know that all 50 states now allow for a digital or electronic version of your auto insurance ID card? Have you ever reached for a copy of the paper insurance ID card in your glovebox and realized you forgot to put the updated copy in your vehicle? In this article, we’ll talk about the laws specific to Kansas as well as how you can obtain a digital or electronic copy of your insurance ID.

What does the law say about electronic or digital ID cards?

Most state laws have a requirement that you carry proof of insurance in your vehicle. Proof of insurance is an insurance document that shows the policy number, effective dates, covered vehicles, and policyholder names. This document needs to be presented to law enforcement after a traffic stop or to another party if you are involved in an auto accident. The State of Kansas allows this document to be in electronic form.

How do I obtain a digital ID card?

The easiest and most convenient way to make sure you have an up-to-date version of your insurance ID card is to register for your insurance carriers online customer portal and/or download their mobile app. All the insurance companies we represent have some version of an electronic customer portal that will let you download a copy. Alternatively, you can always reach out to us through any support channel and we would be happy to generate one for you.

Methods to save your insurance ID card on your phone:

Take a pic of the paper copy and keep it on your smartphone.

Download a digital copy and save it to your files or home-screen.

Install your insurance companies’ mobile app on your smartphone and make sure you can access it. This is the preferred method since it will always keep an updated copy available to you.

What about discounts for going digital?

Many insurance companies now offer some form of an electronic discount for accepting either a digital copy of your insurance or for electing an electronic form of billing. It’s one way to make your life a little easier while taking advantage of the discount’s insurance companies are offering.

Working with families as their trusted insurance advisor is what we do every day. Connect with us for an insurance portfolio review and evaluation to make sure you are maximizing all your digital discounts.