September 7, 1967-June 2, 2025

Amy Elizabeth Osborne of Lenexa, KS passed away peacefully at home on June 2, 2025. Amy was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 7, 1967 to Mayrene Costello Helliker and Arthur Francis Helliker.

Amy is predeceased by her parents and her eldest sister, Pamela Cunningham. She is survived by her husband Michael W. Osborne and their son Ryan Osborne.

She is also survived by sisters Mary Kilroy (Jack), Sandra Helliker and Connie Martin (Michael); her nieces and nephews Tammy Cunningham (Grant), Carrie Holcomb (Mike), Missy Cunningham (Kelli), Michael Cunningham (Heather), Cindy Cartwright, Christopher McPherson (Malissa), Angela Alejandro (Victor), Brandon Ford (Barbie), Kristen Kinney (Joe), Erin Pener (Piers) and Joseph Martin, Liam Martin, Clare Kinney and Palmer Kinney.

Amy’s large extended family brought so much happiness into her life. She loved celebrating special occasions and family get-togethers. She was well-loved and admired by all.

Amy careered as a para-professional for special education students in the Shawnee Mission School District for 15 years before retiring at age 42 as a result of Progressive Multiple Sclerosis. Amy remained positive, always with a cheerful smile and never complaining, throughout her difficult 27 year battle with MS.

She found joy and camaraderie in her involvement at Kansas University’s Multiple Sclerosis Achievement Center. Amy met many friends with MS who became very dear to her over the years. Her entire family supported her activities by participating in MSAC’s annual “Ride to Nowhere” (stationary bikes), raising funds to support the organization.

Family and close friends will gather at Resurrection Cemetery, Prince of Peace Mausoleum, 8300 Quivira Road, Lenexa, KS at 10:00 a.m. on June 14, 2025. Celebration of life to follow the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Amy’s memory to:

MS Achievement Center at KU

3901 Rainbow Blvd

MS 3049

Kansas City, KS 66160

or

Heartstrings Community Foundation

11599 S. Ridgeview Road

Olathe, KS 66061

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.